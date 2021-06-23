Keep Lexington Beautiful hosting a community clean up on Saturday to keep community, “clean, green and beautiful”

LEXINGTON — With Governor Pete Ricketts proclaiming June 26 as, “Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day,” the Keep Lexington Beautiful organization has been doing its part to keep the local area, “clean, green and beautiful.”

On Saturday, June 26, Keep Lexington Beautiful will be hosting a community clean up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are advised to wear loose fitting and comfortable clothing that they don’t mind getting a bit dirty.

Keep Lexington Beautiful Director Elvie Montes said they are working on doing community work in Lexington, including work around the Lexington Public Library and Highway 30. Businesses and volunteers are encouraged to join in the event.

The event will start at the Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St. Trash bags and grabbers, along with water and snacks, will be provided, Montes said.

Recently, as part of a summer class, “Recycling & Beautification” children got to help pull out weeds around the library in a hands on process of learning about beautification.

Rickett’s proclamation encourages Nebraskans to volunteer in their communities to clean up litter, plant new flowers, help a neighbor and pledge to end littering.