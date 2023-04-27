ODESSA — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and area law enforcement responded to a skid steer fire in Odessa during the evening of Wednesday, April 26.

According to Kearney Fire Chief Jason Whalen, at 10:12 p.m. the department was dispatched to a residence along Highway 30 in Odessa for the report of an ongoing fire.

Law enforcement with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive on scene, followed by a fire engine and tanker.

Whalen said an additional engine and tanker were en route but were called off as the fire was brought under control. Around 23 firefighters in total responded to the call.

On scene, a Bobcat skid steer with JR’s Arborcare, owned by Jordan Bauld, had caught fire with the flames appearing to have started in the engine compartment. The skid steer had been used by the business to move wood.

Whalen said the cause of the fire was determined to be mechanical in nature, as Bauld had reported having mechanical issues earlier. The skid steer was determined to be a total loss.

There were no injuries associated with the fire and the skid steer was not in use at the time of the fire.

Whalen said firefighters had returned to the station by 11:23 p.m.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Good Samaritan EMS assisted with the call.