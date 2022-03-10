Kathleen Jourdan testifies in her own defense during murder trial

LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan testified in her own defense Wednesday during her ongoing murder trial.

Kathleen Jourdan, 33, of Omaha. Is charged with is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense in shooting her husband, Joshua, in June 2020.

Kathleen said she met Joshua in January 2011, while they both volunteered at the same fire district. Joshua was a resident fireman and lived at the fire hall.

The two began dating in February 2011 and at first, Kathleen said Joshua was, “absolutely perfect.” But the good times only lasted two or three months, she said.

The couple married March 24, 2011, Kathleen was pregnant with their first child.

Joshua wanted Kathleen not to tell anyone she was pregnant, as to maintain the belief they were, “perfect Christians,” and not having pre-marital sex. Kathleen told her mother anyway.

Soon after they were married, Kathleen said she began to see red flags about his behavior, such as making her feel guilty and pressuring actions upon her she did not want to do.

For instance, Joshua forced Kathleen to drink alcohol, by constantly pressuring her, or pushing her to the floor and pouring alcohol into her mouth.

She said the abuse, “only got worse,” as time went on.

When Kathleen expressed concerns to Joshua that they were not a compatible couple, he would accused her of having commitment issues or say she was a, “bad mom and bad person.”

When asked if she known about Joshua’s previous marriage to Jessica Jourdan and his children with her and another woman, Kathleen said yes, but said she had accepted Joshua’s claims that they were liars, alcoholics and abusive. She said she know, “absolutely doubts,” her past impression of these women.

Joshua began limiting Kathleen’s contact with her mother, and isolating her from friends. He would demand she return home immediately after work or church and if she was late, he would accuse her of infidelity.

Kathleen said she had an affair in 2017 with one of Joshua’s friend who was providing emotional support. Joshua found out after a neighbor mentioned seeing someone else in the driveway.

She also said she had another relationship early on, while dating Joshua, calling it “a stupid mistake.”

Kathleen said Joshua would deny her using birth control, saying it was a sin. When she became pregnant, Joshua blamed her and sometimes accused her of infidelity.

Under cross-examination, Kathleen said that Joshua denied her birth control early in their relationship, but said after she gave birth to their first son, she did not take any of her own accord.

When Kathleen learned she was pregnant with their daughter, Amelia, Joshua initially demanded a paternity test,. He also spoke about surrendering their children for adoption, which Kathleen did not want to do.

From 2014 on, Kathleen said Joshua stayed at home with their children and said he was going to be the, “trophy husband,” because Kathleen was pursuing a career in medicine.

Kathleen said she was the sole source of income for the family, apart from infrequent contributions from Joshua’s, buying, selling and trading vehicles.

Joshua’s abuse was also sexual, Kathleen testified. She said he pressured her for sex during her pregnancies and soon after she gave birth. He told her sex was “her duty as a wife” and threatened to find someone else if she refused.

She said he also “very frequently” forced her to perform oral sex, to punish her if she had made a mistake in his eyes, such as not doing his laundry the right way or messing up an oil change on a car.

Kathleen said Joshua would sometimes record those incidents on his cellphone and then threaten to send the recording to her work as a “bargaining chip” to get his way.

Kathleen said she realized her second son needed formula after breast feeding him was not working for him. When she talked with Joshua about it, he became angry, saying that formula was not natural and that she was a “bad mom.”

Kathleen said Joshua pressured her into anal sex to allow the switch their son to formula. She said for the safety of her child she gave into the demand.

During some arguments, Kathleen said Joshua would begin to record her on his phone. She said his demeanor would switch from being angry to being calm when recording her.

The jury saw a video in which Joshua told Kathleen, “do not follow me” down the stairs, claiming it was, “a threat of physical harm” if she did and she could be arrested for it.

In another recording shown to the jury, Kathleen was upset because her vehicle wouldn’t start and she had to make a 12-hour drive for an interview for a medical residency.

Kathleen testified that the car had been running normally the night before, but after she had an argument with Joshua, the car would not start in the morning.

In the recording Kathleen is distraught and asks Joshua several times for Joshua to help her. He replies, “Call someone who cares.” This argument took place in front of one of their sons, who can be heard during the recording. Eventually, Joshua went to the garage, telling Kathleen not to follow and returned telling her the car worked now. She did make it to her interview.

Kathleen said the abuse escalated in 2015, when the family was living in Grenada, while she was there for medical classes.

On Aug. 29, 2015 she argued after both had a couple of drinks. Joshua said she, “deserved to be punished,” and ordered her to undress and go into the bathroom. He then urinated on her head and then dumped baby powder on her, telling her to wash her hair in the toilet.

Fearing he might do something worse, Kathleen said she did as she was told and then walked out of the bathroom Joshua suddenly knocked her to the floor, got on top of her and began to strangle her. Their two sons were in the room.

Kathleen said, the, “look in his eye…scared me so much.” She said she thought he was going to kill her.

Kathleen testified she was able at first to yell for help, but Joshua squeezed harder and she began to black out. She said she thought, “I am not going to die,” and kneed him in the groin and he let go.

She said she grabbed her two sons and made it to another bedroom where she locked the door. Joshua pounded on the wooden door several times before punching a hole through it. Kathleen said she held the door against him, holding the lock with one hand while Joshua struck at her through the opening, trying to find the lock.

Eventually, Joshua stopped and fell asleep. Kathleen sent a photo of the door to her mother and asked for her help in arranging a flight home. She also went to a medical clinic where a medical report showed she had scratches on her neck and bruises on her chest, forearm and legs.

Before Kathleen could fly home with her children, Joshua called her and asked her to talk about what happened. He said it would never happen again and he would go to counseling. She said one of the reasons she stayed is she didn’t want to leave medical school.

The couple moved to Georgia in 2017 so Kathleen could continue her schooling. During a birthday celebration for one of their sons, Kathleen made a joke that made Joshua angry and he went upstairs and lay on the bed.

Kathleen followed him. She was sitting on the edge of the bed, trying to explain and apologize, when Joshua rolled over and punched her in the face. Joshua tried to explain it was an accident.

Soon after Joshua duck taped the bedroom door shut. Given the assault, and because loaded gun was in the room and Joshua had threatened suicide in the past, she called 911.

Joshua was arrested and charged after the assault, but he was able to take a diversion program for anger management.

Despite a no-contact order, Kathleen said Joshua had friends and his parents call her, trying to convince her to drop the charges. She testified that Lisa Jourdan, Joshua’s mother, called three to four times a day. Kathleen said she eventually told her she made the incident up to stop the calls.

Under cross examination by the state, Kathleen recalled her words to Lisa saying, “Do you want me to tell you that I made it up?”

Kathleen filed for divorce, but it the couple decided to reconcile.

Their daughter, Amelia was born in 2018. The next year the couple was traveling in Nebraska for an a medical residency interview in Omaha. While on Interstate-80 near Grand Island, Kathleen said she turned around and saw Amelia’s skin was blue and blood was coming out of her nose.

Kathleen immediately attempted CPR and 911 was called, but Amelia died. An autopsy later determined the cause of death to be Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

During cross examination, Waterman mentioned an incident where one of her sons dragged Amelia off of a couch and she hit the floor not long before her death. Kathleen said she had been watching all three children and cooking and turned her back, “for a second,” when the incident occurred.

Kathleen said Joshua blamed her and alleged that her yelling during an argument in the car and been the caused daughter’s death.

Kathleen said she began drinking to cope with the loss.

Later, Kathleen was accepted into medical residency in Omaha and planned to move to the community, but Joshua threatened not to make the move and would keep their sons with him in his native Washington state.

Joshua emailed her a list of conditions that he told her to notarize, before he would move. The stated a legal separation would take place and that he would get 30 percent of her income while she was in school and 50 percent while she was working throughout her life.

She said he later emailed another condition to allow him have unlimited sexual intercourse access with her. The email exhibits were shown to the jury.

Kathleen said she complied with notarization because, “I wanted to see my children.” Joshua later moved to Omaha, but often threatened to return with the children to Washington, Kathleen said.

Later, after an argument, Kathleen returned home to find Joshua and her children gone. He took to his parent’s home in Washington and didn’t return until January 2020.

Kathleen said she was in the middle of her residency and couldn’t leave to get her children. She said she began complying with Joshua but “lived in constant fear,” that he would leave with the children.

Under cross-examination, Waterman asked Kathleen why she didn’t leave to get her children back. Kathleen said she needed the job for the income and couldn’t support them without it.

When cross-examined, Waterman asked Kathleen if she ever took any, “effective steps,” to leave with the children despite fearing for her life. Kathleen said she did not.

In 2020, Kathleen was set to move for a two year residency at the Scottsbluff hospital. In June she was going to see a house the family could rent. At first, she said Joshua wouldn’t allow the children to go.

He later relented but demanded that she keep her phone’s GPS turned on and that she return the same day.

After leaving at 3 a.m. with the children, she made it to Scottsbluff about 11 a.m., saw the house and signed the lease. She spent several hours in the community with her sons.

On the return trip, 30 minutes outside of Scottsbluff, her car’s transmission failed. She said she called, but contacted Joshua, who blamed her for the breakdown but said she would go to her as it was, “his responsibility.”

Joshua had brought a pickup and trailer to take the car back, but they couldn’t load the car on the trailer, Kathleen said this further upset him.

On June 17, 2020, the family was driving east back to Omaha, Kathleen said another argument broke out and Joshua called Calvin , a mutual friend who acted as a mediator. She said she tried to make her case to Calvin, but eventually Joshua switched the call over to his headset, cutting her off.

She said Joshua began to speak to Calvin about, “how bad she was.” Kathleen said he rarely put her down in front of other people or on calls with Calvin.

Kathleen said she made a motion to toss Joshua’s phone out of the vehicle, but did not ultimately. She then said something in her own defense and Joshua slammed on the brakes hard enough to throw her against her seatbelt.

When the pickup came to an abrupt halt, Kathleen testified Joshua turned toward her with the same look in his eye that he had when he was strangling her in Grenada and he raised hand toward her.

Kathleen said there was, “no decision, I reacted.” She lifted the center console with her left hand and withdrew the handgun that Joshua habitually kept loaded, with the safety off.

In the same instant that Joshua said to Calvin on the phone. “She’s got the gun, she’s got the gun,” Kathleen said she pulled the trigger, “As quickly as I could,” and fired two shots.

When asked if she had contemplated this, Kathleen said, “I didn’t have time, I just thought to protect myself.” She said later, “I thought he would kill me, I knew something was going to happen.”

She saw Joshua was bleeding from the chest and applied direct pressure to the wound. She said her next thoughts were, “My husband is shot, he is going to die.” She called 911, keeping one hand on the chest wound.

Law enforcement arrived soon after and Kathleen responded to their commands to exit the vehicle.

When asked what she meant when she told the law enforcement officers on scene, “I’m sorry,” Kathleen fought back tears on the stand, saying she was sorry the relationship had reached this point; she had wanted out in the past but did not follow through. She wished she had divorced Joshua earlier, she said.

Upon re-cross examination, Waterman asked Kathleen how she felt about Joshua being dead. Kathleen said she is, “relieved the abuse is over… (that I’m) done with this bad life.” She said that she is not relieved that the father of her children is dead.

“I regret killing Josh,” she said.