Jurors begin deliberation in Kathleen Jourdan trial

LEXINGTON — Jurors began deliberating Friday morning in the case of a 33-year-old woman accused of killing her husband on June 17, 2020.

Kathleen Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman prosecuted the case. Brian Davis and Brian Copley represented Jourdan.

A jury of 10 women and two men were presented the case at 11 a.m. They must be unanimous in returning with a verdict of second degree murder, manslaughter or not guilty.

The trial lasted six days and closing arguments were heard Friday morning.

Waterman recalled the words of her opening statement, saying there is a difference between fear and rage and that Joshua Jourdan’s killing was not about fear.

Kathleen has a, “shaky relationship with the truth,” Waterman said and she cast doubts on the 2017 incident in Georgia, where Joshua allegedly punched Kathleen in the face.

Waterman said Kathleen’s, “credibility is at the center of this case,” and also called into question her retelling of the events in the Ford pickup that ended with Joshua dead from two gunshot wounds.

She said Kathleen lost her temper, lost control and killed her husband. Waterman noted Kathleen’s own words, caught by an officer’s body camera, that, “she just wanted out.”

Davis said during his statement that the shooting on June 17, 2020 can only be understood by going through the history of Kathleen’s relationship with Joshua.

He said Kathleen was a battered woman who had endured years of abuse but kept pushing through, seeking a career in the field of medicine.

Davis said Joshua was the abuse and noted his abuse in Grenada before the strangulation incident when he urinated on her and poured baby powder on her head. Davis said most people couldn’t do that to a dog, let alone their spouse.

He also referenced Joshua’s conditions for returning to Omaha with the children, a contract that demanded money and sexual access. “What kind of person writes that?” Davis asked, “An abuser.”

Davis also noted the past abuse of Joshua’s ex-wife, Jessica, when he sexually assaulted her while she was pregnant.

In Joshua’s pickup on I-80 on June 17, 2020, Davis said Kathleen was back in, “his domain,” and when he turned and raised a hand to her, Kathleen said she knew all he needed was, “his rage and his fists,” to strangle her in Grenada.

As for the shooting, Davis said, “She did what she thought she had to do.” He said that Kathleen had long sought a fresh start and asked the jury to help give her one.

During her rebuttal statement, Waterman asked the jurors to focus on the forensic reports and their discrepancy with how Kathleen had related events during her testimony. She said, “the forensics don’t lie.”