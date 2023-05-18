LEXINGTON — Lexington Police Department Officer Joel Kinney has been named as the new School Resource Officer at Lexington Public Schools.

Kinney is originally from North Platte and attended college at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in Spanish.

He said he pursued a career in law enforcement as it provided him with a different experience every day. Kinney has been a police officer for 11 years, severing the entire time in Lexington.

The position of School Resource Officer (SRO) opened after Kareem McDougall, who had served four years as a patrol officer and several as an SRO, took a position with the Nebraska Office of Probation in late 2022.

Kinney said he was given the opportunity to serve as a Lexington SRO for two months starting in February to give him a feel for the position and if it was something he would be interested in doing full term.

He said it provided an opportunity for a change, as he had spent the last 11 years as a patrol officer. Kinney found that he enjoyed the positive interactions with students and staff members and that the SRO can help “humanize the badge,” and provide a positive view of law enforcement to the students.

Kinney was officially named as the new SRO last week and will take additional training throughout the summer to be fully prepared for the upcoming school year in the fall.

An SRO s a sworn law-enforcement officer with arrest powers who works, either full or part time, in a school setting. As for daily duties, officers play a tripartite role of law enforcement, informal mentoring and counseling, and some in-person teaching.

For the Lexington Police Department, the position of SRO is treated as an assignment within the department, much like an investigator.

“We have had officers in the schools doing walkthroughs for years but officially began the SRO program in 2013. It was so well received by the school that we added a 2nd SRO position about two years later,” said LPD Chief Tracy Wolf.

When asked about how the officers are chosen for the SRO position, “It is a must that the officers assigned to the schools want to be there. Officer Kinney did about a four-month internship to see if he was a good fit for the schools. I spoke with the administration at the school during this process, in this case it was Audrey Downey, to make sure we were in agreement that this officer is a good fit. Joel has 12 years of experience with the Lexington Police department and will bring a great deal of knowledge to the position.”

Wolf said the SRO program benefits the school and community, “Our schools are our greatest resource, and it is also our greatest concentration of citizens within the community. It only makes sense to be on campus where we can make the biggest difference. This is probably the most important partnership that the police department has entered in to.”

“Our School Resource Officers are accessible and approachable, which bridges that gap between the youth and the police. I feel the SRO program has aided in the reduction of crime by being a positive role model for the youth and having that interaction. It has been a completely positive relationship for the police department and the schools in my opinion,” Wolf concluded.

“The Lexington police officers who have served as SROs in the district over the years have all been fantastic to work with including Officer Kinney. One of their most important roles is connecting with students. They are there to listen and help, and we have some students who prefer talking to them. It takes the right personality to be effective when working with students, and our SROs have had it,” Lexington Public Schools Superintendent John Hakonson said.

“They also assist us with a variety of other topics such as safety and security procedures and drills, threat assessments, criminal investigations, traffic control, security checks, and supervision. Survey data we've collected the last couple years indicate staff, students, and parents are all supportive of the SRO program and officers,” Hakonson said.

The SRO program is funded through an inter-local agreement between the City of Lexington and the Lexington school district. “The City has been a great partner over the last 10 years,” Hakonson said.

Kinney said his SRO office will be at Lexington High School, and along with SRO Luke Pinkelman, they will both maintain a presence at the different campuses throughout the school day.

Kinney said his primary responsibilities will be student and faculty safety, building security and acting as a liaison between the schools and the police department.

An SRO retains the full responsibilities of a police officer and Kinney said he will respond to accidents, fights or fire alarms on school grounds, or areas close to the school.

A key part of the SRO role is the building of relationships with students. Kinney said he brings, “good vibes and positive energy,” to the position.

The position of SRO is important because it helps students form a positive view of the police. The SRO is a way to show students the reality of police work and to see that police officers are people too.

It’s the little things that can help build trust, Kinney said he greets students when they arrive at school in the morning and in the hallways throughout the day, he often eats lunch with them and fields questions that they have.

Kinney also said teachers also invite them into the classroom to observe or to speak on pertinent topics. He has even taken part in pickle ball games during PE classes.

Kinney’s wife Ivette is a teacher at Sandoz and the couple has three children.