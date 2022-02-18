James Biehl inducted into the Dawson County Cattlemen Hall of Fame

DAWSON COUNTY — It isn’t the farm that makes the farmer – it’s the love, hard work and character. This is a very fitting description for the honoree.

James Wesley Biehl was born in rural Cozad at his family’s home on March 2, 1935 to Wesley and Else Biehl. Jim was the oldest of three children. Jim was a proud graduate of Lexington High School in 1952 and will be having his 70 year class reunion this year.

Jim married his wife, Marilyn Brown, on Feb. 14, 1954 at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. To this union two children were born, Roger and Janice. 4-H was a big part of the Biehl family. Jim was a ten year member in the Dawson County 4-H, as were his two children and several of his grandchildren. Right now he even has great-grandchildren involved in the Dawson County 4-H.

Jim spent countless hours volunteering for the Lexington Foundation and at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. In 1971, Jim was the President of the Dawson County T-Bone Club that would later merge with the Dawson County Feeders to form what is now today the Dawson County Cattleman.

Over the years, he has donated over 15 gallons of his own blood to the American Red Cross. Rotary was a very important part of Jim’s life. He was district Governor in 1990-1991. Jim and Marilyn traveled all over the district he governed which covered western Nebraska all the way to York. They visited every Rotary club within the district during the year.

In 2008, he won the Major Donor Award for Rotary International. In 1999, Jim coordinated a project to purchase a 1966 Ford firetruck from the City of Waverly. They got the truck refurbished with the help from the local fire department. Jim and three other members drove the truck to Juarez, Mexico and gave the firetruck to the city. Another project Jim organized in 2011 was the Acre of Corn project to help raise funds to eradicate polio.

John Deere tractors have been a long time hobby for Jim, he enjoyed many hours of fixing up tractors with his son, Roger and son-in-law, Lynn, in the shop. At one time, Jim had 50 antique tractors. At times he would even let the grandchildren drive them around the yard. When the grandchildren were older he would let them drive the tractors in some of the area parades. Jim drove his tractors in parades all over Dawson County. He also used his tractors at the County Fair to help get people from place to place.

Jim began feeding cattle after he and Marilyn were married. In 1959, Jim along with his father Wesley and his brother Buss began the Biehl Cattle Company. They started out feeding calves for a few years but decided that it was more than what they wanted to do, so they began to buy yearlings instead. The operation primarily fed out heifers over the years. They hauled all of their own cattle. Fat cattle went all over the state at different times including Omaha, West Point, Norfolk, Grand Island, Darr and Lexington. Additional feeding pens were added in the early 70s and even more a few years later. The company had pens at three different locations all within two miles of the main yard and where the feed mill and silage pile were.

Over the years, they upgraded and added to their grain storage. They bought most of the corn from area farmers. The company ran three feed trucks with oswalt boxes. The family had talked about rebuilding the feed handling facilities for several years but they were forced into it after a fire in October 1988 that burned the old mill down and destroyed corn storage bins filled with corn and a feed truck.

Over the years Jim Biehl was one of the stops for the Dawson County Feeder Tours. On the 1957 tour, Jim was one of the youngest cattle feeders in the county. He took a lot of pride in his wooden feed bunks. Again, in 1990, the tour stopped by Biehl Cattle Company to tour the new feed mill that had been built to replace the one that had burned down.

Jim’s son, Roger, joined the company in the early 80s and his son-in-law, Lynn, joined in the early 90s. This truly was a family operation. In the late 90s, the decision was made to quit feeding their own cattle, so they did some custom feeding for a few years and then just rented the lots out.

The Biehls no longer feed cattle on the operation, but they do continue to raise corn, soybeans, and alfalfa and do some custom harvesting.

For all the things Jim Biehl has done for the cattle industry, he has earned the honor of being inducted into the Dawson County Cattleman Hall of Fame.