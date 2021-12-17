In addition to Christmas toys, Operation Santa Claus provides warm clothes to 375 children

LEXINGTON — Amid a still raging pandemic, the Lexington Optimist Club and community volunteers stepped up to not only provide Christmas toys to families and children in need, but also warm clothes for the winter to come.
The event is in its 36th year of action and has grown from a shopping trip to Walmart, to truly earning the name “operation.”
The event was headquartered at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, the site where it has been hosted for more than 20 years.
Optimist member Travis Maloley said 375 children from 140 families were benefited this year. This is close to a record number of families, Maloley said.
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, few applications were declined and 500 children were benefited during the unprecedented year. For perspective, in 2019, 333 children from 108 families participated.
Around $19,000 was spent on around 750 toys of all ages, Maloley said. During the event, parents came in and got to pick out two toys for their children. Tables in the Fellowship Hall were laid out with gifts for boys and girls, ranging from newborns to teenagers.
However, the Optimists noticed something in the applications that was also apparent last year; families were in desperate need of warm clothes for the winter.
Just like last year, the Optimists also provided a sweatshirt, stocking cap, gloves and a blanket for each child. Maloley said, in some cases, the parents were happier to receive the warm clothes for their children as they were the toys.
Maloley said the Optimists mission with the event is to provide a Christmas these children deserve, in addition to the essential items they need day-to-day throughout the Nebraska winter.
It wasn’t just the 10 Optimists Club members at the event, around 40 community volunteers would take different shifts throughout the day helping to wrap up the toys the parents had picked out.
One of the tables was manned by employees of Lexington Regional Health Center throughout the day.
Brenna Bartruff said LRHC always tries to get a crew together to help out with the event and give back to the community. She said it matches with the hospital’s mission and vision. Around 5-10 LRHC employees would be manning the gift wrapping tables throughout the day.
She said she and her co-workers wanted to help in any capacity they could and that the Optimist Club was doing an amazing job not only providing gifts for children but warm clothing as well.
Bartruff said she was also in a duel role, helping to also represent the Lexington Rotary Club.
Another volunteer in a duel role was Lexington Community Foundation Program Coordinator Christy Freihage, also representing the Rotary Club.
In her first time volunteering at Operation Santa Claus, she said the Optimist Club was quite well prepared with the event flowing smoothly.
On a personal note she said, “I love to volunteer,” and noted how great it was to see the whole community coming together, not just a select few, to help out people to match the holiday spirit.
“It’s a humbling experience,” Freihage said.