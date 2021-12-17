In addition to Christmas toys, Operation Santa Claus provides warm clothes to 375 children

Just like last year, the Optimists also provided a sweatshirt, stocking cap, gloves and a blanket for each child. Maloley said, in some cases, the parents were happier to receive the warm clothes for their children as they were the toys.

Maloley said the Optimists mission with the event is to provide a Christmas these children deserve, in addition to the essential items they need day-to-day throughout the Nebraska winter.

It wasn’t just the 10 Optimists Club members at the event, around 40 community volunteers would take different shifts throughout the day helping to wrap up the toys the parents had picked out.

One of the tables was manned by employees of Lexington Regional Health Center throughout the day.

Brenna Bartruff said LRHC always tries to get a crew together to help out with the event and give back to the community. She said it matches with the hospital’s mission and vision. Around 5-10 LRHC employees would be manning the gift wrapping tables throughout the day.

She said she and her co-workers wanted to help in any capacity they could and that the Optimist Club was doing an amazing job not only providing gifts for children but warm clothing as well.