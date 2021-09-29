Idaho man, subject of a 12 hour search, to appear in district court on felony and misdemeanor charges

LEXINGTON — An Idaho man who fled law enforcement and was pursued for 12 hours near the Overton I-80 interchange has been ordered to appear in Dawson County District Court on three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge.

Matthew B. Davis, 31, of Nampa, Idaho, has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, Class 2 felony, theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000, Class 2A felony and obstructing a peace officer, Class 1 misdemeanor.

Davis appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Sept. 16 where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is set to appear in Dawson County District Court for arraignment on Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Davis’ bond was set for ten percent of $100,000.00.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, at 9:32 a.m., the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen vehicle parked at the Jay Brothers parking lot, near the Overton I-80 interchange.

Deputies made contact with Davis, who was allegedly inside the vehicle, according to court documents.

