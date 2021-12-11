Idaho man, subject of a 12 hour search, pleads not guilty to felony, misdemeanor charges

LEXINGTON —An Idaho man who fled law enforcement and was pursued for 12 hours near the Overton I-80 interchange in September, pleaded not guilty in Dawson County District Court on three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge.

Matthew B. Davis, 31, of Nampa, Idaho, has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, Class 2 felony, theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000, Class 2A felony and obstructing a peace officer, Class 1 misdemeanor.

Davis appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle in October and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pre-trial date was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. and a jury trial was set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.

Judge Doyle denied a request to reduce the bond, it remains at ten percent of $100,000.00.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, at 9:32 a.m., the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen vehicle parked at the Jay Brothers parking lot, near the Overton I-80 interchange.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies made contact with Davis, who was allegedly inside the vehicle, according to court documents.