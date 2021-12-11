Idaho man, subject of a 12 hour search, pleads not guilty to felony, misdemeanor charges

LEXINGTON —An Idaho man who fled law enforcement and was pursued for 12 hours near the Overton I-80 interchange in September, pleaded not guilty in Dawson County District Court on three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge.
Matthew B. Davis, 31, of Nampa, Idaho, has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, Class 2 felony, theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000, Class 2A felony and obstructing a peace officer, Class 1 misdemeanor.
Davis appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle in October and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pre-trial date was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. and a jury trial was set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.
Judge Doyle denied a request to reduce the bond, it remains at ten percent of $100,000.00.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, at 9:32 a.m., the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen vehicle parked at the Jay Brothers parking lot, near the Overton I-80 interchange.
Deputies made contact with Davis, who was allegedly inside the vehicle, according to court documents.
When contact was made, Davis was asleep in the vehicle, but when he woke up, he allegedly exited the vehicle and ran south across the lanes of the interstate towards the Platte River, according to court documents.
The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was activated, as well as drones, air support and police service dogs. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office alerted people south of Overton to keep their homes and vehicles locked.
Chief Deputy Greg Gilg said Davis would go back and forth across the interstate, returning to the wooded area around the river to hide.
Toward the end of the search, Gilg said the NSP’s aircraft located Davis and coordinated with law enforcement on the ground to close in on Davis.
The search lasted for 12 hours, Davis was located and apprehended north of the interstate near mile marker 246, a mile and a half west of where he first fled.
Davis was booked into the Dawson County Jail at 9:35 p.m.