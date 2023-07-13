HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce is opposed to the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District. After listening to leaders from both CNPPID and Citizens Opposed to the Merger, on July 11, 2023, the HACC Board of Directors voted to publicly stand against the union of the two companies as it is currently proposed.

The HACC board of directors is concerned the consolidation could have a negative economic impact on the city of Holdrege and Phelps County. While Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District has been a valued, long-time supporter and member of the chamber, the directors believe the organization’s mission is to represent the best interests of its members and area citizens.

CNPPID’s history in Phelps County dates back to the 1930s when an innovative group of local leaders found a way to bring water to Phelps County. That irrigation has allowed Phelps County to prosper as an agricultural leader in the state and nation for decades. The

Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce would like to see that prosperity continue.

Agriculture is an important piece of Phelps County’s economy. The HACC Board believes the risks presented to Phelps County in this proposed merger greatly outweigh the benefits.

Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors will vote on the merger at their Holdrege headquarters on Monday, July 17 at 9 a.m.

The mission of the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce is to foster collaborative partnerships to build a thriving community through ongoing visibility, involvement, and support for Chamber members.