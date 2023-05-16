OXFORD — On Thursday, May 11, the Hi-Line Bulls took to the track to compete in the Class C-8 District track invite at Southern Valley High School in Oxford.

The Hi-Line boys took fifth as a team with 49 points. For the girls, they had seven points and took 10th.

Ryker Evans took first in the 100m dash with a PR time of 10.64 and second in the 200m dash with a time of 21.87. “He has been among the state leaders in the short sprints the entire season. He is a repeat performer at the state meet and only being a junior, we hope for another strong year next season,” stated Head Coach Steve Johnson.

Isaiah Bullis had a time of 23.67 in the 200m dash for second place. “He ran his season best in the 100 but failed to qualify, which is a testament to the quality teams in our district. This will be his second state track meet appearance,” said Johnson.

Asher Hecox placed fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 11.30. “As this is his first year of running track, he has been very successful and dropped his time by over half a second in the 100 since the beginning of the year,” commented Johnson.

The 4x100 relay team of Bullis, Treyton Evans, Hecox and R. Evans placed third with a time of 44.31.

Hi-Line heads to the Class C State invite on Friday, May 19 with events starting at 9 a.m. at Omaha Burke.