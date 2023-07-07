LEXINGTON — On Wednesday, July 5, the Lexington juniors hosted a doubleheader against the Hi-Line junior Bulls.

GAME ONE

The Hi-Line Bulls took the lead in the first inning after scoring two runs in.

Lexington struggled to get on the board in the first two innings. The Bulls put two runs in the top of the second inning to take a four to zero lead.

Hi-Line took off in the third inning to put five runs in. Lexington swung away and put two runs in the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, Lexington was able to stop Hi-Line from making any runs. Lexington went on to score one run.

In the final inning, Hi-Line scored on a passed ball at home with one out. A double base hit from Hi-Line’s Judah Niemeier sent the final two runs in. The Lexington juniors put one run in before the game was over.

Hi-Line won 12 to four.

Swinging away for the Bulls was Chase Beitler with two at bats, three runs scored, two hits, two walks and one RBI. Hudson Weeder had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Bryce Reiners had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit, two walks and one RBI. Brody Diefenbaugh had three at bats and one walk. Judah Niemeier had three at bats, one hit, one walk and two RBIs. Cooper Knackstedt had three at bats, one run scored and one walk. Alex White had three at bats, two runs scored, three hits and one RBI. Connor Edwards had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Brayan Lazoya had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs.

Pitching for Hi-Line was Reiners with three strikeouts and one walk. Weeder had four strikeouts, three walks, three runs allowed and three hits allowed. White had two strikeouts and one run allowed.

Batting for Lexington was Mitch McFadden with two at bats, one run scored, one hit and one walk. Croix Leibert had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Chayden Hoffmaster had two at bats, one run scored and one RBI. Jonah Brian had two at bats and one hit. Tyler Thorell had two walks. Greysen McFarland had one at bat and one walk.

On the mound for Lexington was Avery Lul with one strikeout, three walks, four runs allowed and three hits allowed. Leibert had two strikeouts, four walks, eight runs allowed and eight hits allowed.

GAME TWO

In the bottom of the second inning, Lexington looked to take the lead with two runs scored.

Hi-Line tied the game at two in the top of the second inning as they shutout Lexington in the bottom of the inning.

It was all Hi-Line in the third and fourth inning as they scored 10 runs to leave Lexington in the dust.

Lexington scored one run in the bottom of the third and two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Hi-Line won 13 to five.

On the mound for Hi-Line was Ander Wasenies with eight strikeouts, four walks, three runs allowed and two hits allowed. Kaden Clouse had one strikeout, one walk, two runs allowed and two hits allowed.

Up to bat for the Bulls was Isaiah Bullis with two at bats, one hit, two walks and two RBIs. Weeder had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and one RBI. I Corder had one at bat, two runs scored and three walks. Haiden VanHoutan had two at bats with two runs scored. Judah Niemeier had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one walk. Wasenies had one at bat, three runs scored, one hit, three RBIs and three walks. Clouse had one at bat, two runs scored, three walks and one RBI. Elijah Niemeier had two at bats, one run scored, one walk and two RBIs.

Pitching for Lexington was Jacksen Konrad with three strikeouts. McFadden had three strikeouts, nine walks, six runs allowed and one hit allowed. Torin Kjar had one strikeout, two walks, six runs allowed and three hits allowed. Henry Velasquez had two walks and run allowed. Will Leibert had one strikeout and one walk.

Swinging away for Lexington was Dru Truax with one at bat, one run scored and one walk. McFadden had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Konrad had one at bat and one hit. Daylen Naylor had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Croix Leibert had two at bats and one RBI. Hoffmaster had one at bat, one run scored, one hit, two walks and one RBI. Will Leibert had two at bats, one walk and one RBI. Aron Morse had one walk and one run scored. Brian had three at bats and one RBI.

Lexington faces off against Scottsbluff in the Junior Area District tournament on Friday, July 14 in North Platte.

Hi-Line played against Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus in the Area 6 Junior tournament in Loomis on Friday, July 7.