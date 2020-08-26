NEBRASKA — Despite burning over 1,000 miles away, smoke from the California wildfires has been contributing to a haze which has hung over Nebraska for the past several days.
There is no one single fire, but hundreds which were started by lightning strikes across northern California. The blazes have already consumed 1 million acres of land. Several of the fires are among the largest in in the state’s history, according to Cal Fire.
Already the wildfires this year have caused more death and destruction than 2019. Last year wildfires burned over 260,000 acres and killed three people. This year at least seven have been killed, according to Cal Fire.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines reported on Sunday smoke from the fires, as it entered the upper atmosphere, would wrap around a clockwise spinning high pressure system, lodged over the southwest of the United States.
Heavy smoke tracked from Idaho through Montana and into the Dakotas. Nebraska was either under heavy to medium smoke and haze. NWS Des Moines said if the smoke was thick enough it could lower temperatures a degree or two and this would likely lead to air quality concerns.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, western Nebraska could experience air quality impacts. Areas in the panhandle this week could experience conditions which would be unhealthy for sensitive groups and they should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
A moderate advisory could continue, but by Thursday, impacts are expected to lessen.
Smoke advisories are issued for impacted areas by notifying the media and local health departments, and posting information on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s (NDEE) webpages and social sites. Advisories help citizens protect their health by alerting them to days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke, according to DHHS.
Advisories are based on data provided by NDEE and the National Weather Service (NWS), and from air quality monitors that are located in Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, Grand Island and Scottsbluff.
Locally, the smoke has contributed to a haze in the air and filtered sunlight during daytime hours. During the mornings and evenings the haze is especially pronounced by the sun. The filtered rays have led to sun rises and sunsets of brilliant orange, yellow and deep red.
