HAYMAKER WRESTLING: Isaac white

COZAD — Isaac White is a senior standout on the Cozad Haymaker wrestling team.

White has been wrestling since he was four years old after his dad introduced him to the sport. His father, Chris, also wrestled for the Haymakers and continued his career at Colby Community College. White said his father is his biggest inspiration and “my dad wants me to win more than I want to win.”

Throughout his career as a Haymaker, White has had one person in particular on his tail. That person comes in the form of his younger brother, Dreu, a junior. White said, “We’ve always been really competitive with each other. It makes us both want to get better so we can beat each other at everything we do. We’re just a competitive family.” Dreu competes on the wrestling team at 145lbs.

Last season, White brought home his first State Championship title in the 170lb weight class. Looking into this season, White said, “I knew I was going to have a target on my back so I just kept coming to practice and working hard every day so I could hopefully win another State Championship.”

White’s favorite wrestling move is high crotch from neutral. Wrestling is a sport of true focus and to prepare for a match, White does his best to stay calm. He stated, “No matter if I know it’s a kid that’s going to be really good or not so good, I try to have that same mindset going into each match.”

Over the weekend, at the Colby, Kan. two day tournament, White recorded his 100th career win. He stated, “I always thought getting my 100th win would be pretty cool and beating a good opponent made it even sweeter.” He won his third match on Friday with a four to two decision over last season’s 5A New Mexico State Champion Ivan Smith.

During the Colby tournament, White went five and zero winning the 175 weight class. He also took first place at the Cozad Invite. This season he has gone 11 and zero. According to trackwrestling, White has a 39 and six overall record throughout his career so far and has recorded 25 pins.

After graduating high school, White has big plans for college and his future in wrestling. “I plan on wrestling in college and going into business and sports management.” Although he hasn’t decided where he plans to continue his education and sports career, White is still looking throughout this season. He currently has a few offers on the table. In school, White’s favorite subject is Math.

In an interview with Cozad’s Head Coach Derek Hammerlun, he stated that White could become “one of the most decorated wrestlers in Haymaker history.” After hearing those words, White said, “I hope one day there are young kids that look at my records and set their goals to beat me and do better things than I have.”

If you ever attend a wrestling meet, you will notice many youth around the mat. Those youngsters are either helping, watching their big brothers or cousins. They are always looking for inspiration to get better as they grow up and it usually starts by watching high schoolers and seeking their advice. White would encourage them to “make practices as fun as possible and make goals for yourself.”

Over his wrestling career, Coach Hammerlun has been a huge part of helping White grow mentally on the mat. “He has been a big part in helping me know what I am going to do on the mat before I go out and wrestle the match.”

Coaches become a huge part of student athlete lives during their high school careers and Hammerlun is no exception to many wrestlers that have come through the Cozad High School doors. White said, “Coach wants everyone on the team to be successful, whether you’ve been wrestling your whole life or just started, he’s going to push everyone the same amount.”

Good luck this season Isaac and congratulations on all your accomplishments so far!