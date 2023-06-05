HASTINGS — The community of Hastings saw more rainfall in the first four days of June than all of May, which was historically dry for areas to the east of Dawson County. Exceptional drought conditions expanded in eastern Nebraska.

According to the National Weather Service – Hastings, May was a case of “haves vs. have nots,” with the western part of their coverage area seeing near to above normal precipitation, while the eastern areas was well below normal.

In fact, a station three miles north of York reported only 0.42 inches of rain, the driest May in 131 years for the station. Other have nots included Sutton, 0.39 inches, Grafton, 0.41 inches and McCool Junction, 0.43 inches.

In the “have,” category, Alma reported 7.06 inches of rain, Orleans, 6.23 inches and Elyria, 6.04 inches.

Locally, areas in Dawson and Gosper counties saw anywhere from three to five inches of rainfall, for reference, normal May precipitation ranges from 3.75 to 5 inches.

The following are the Tri-Cities totals for May

Grand Island: 1.78 inches, 38 percent below normal, 17th driest May, driest since 2014

Hastings: 1.22 inches, 28 percent below normal, 5th driest May, driest since 1994

Kearney: 2.90 inches, 48th driest May, driest since 2016

“The upper-level circulation over the contiguous U.S. (CONUS) during the week (May 24-30) was dominated by three features: a trough over the West, a ridge that extended from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes, and a cutoff low over the Southeast. This pattern resulted in targeted areas of precipitation, some of it heavy, while large parts of the CONUS received little to no precipitation,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The script was flipped in just the first four days of June. For instance, Hastings recorded 1.95 inches from June 1 – 4, more rain that the community saw in all of May.

Most of the area has reported anywhere between 0.25 inches and 1.50 inches. There were exceptions in Adams, Smith and Jewell counties, which have already seen 3-4 inches.

The Tri-Cities totals for the first four days of June

Grand Island: 0.32 inches, 48 percent of normal

Hastings: 1.95 inches, 342 percent of normal

Kearney 1.57 inches, 262 percent of normal

The overall dryness of May in eastern Nebraska contributed to the ongoing drought. The expansion of exceptional drought, D4, the highest condition, grew from 6.9 percent to 10.8 percent in last week’s Drought Monitor update.

Severe drought, D2, conditions continue to persist in Dawson and Gosper counties, has it has for the past several months.

“Locally heavy rain fell over western parts of the High Plains region while eastern parts had a dry week. Several stations in southwest Nebraska received over 5 inches of rain during this USDM week, with 10 inches reported near McCook. The rain replenished soil moisture, but caused extensive flooding,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“The rain caused a 2-category improvement in drought conditions in southwest Nebraska. Two inches or more of rain fell in localized parts of northeast Colorado, western Kansas, northeast Wyoming, and the western Dakotas, prompting pullback of abnormal dryness or moderate to exceptional drought,” according to the Drought Monitor.

“But continued dry conditions in the eastern portions of the region resulted in expansion of abnormal dryness or moderate drought in the Dakotas, abnormal dryness to extreme drought in eastern Kansas, and severe to exceptional drought in eastern Nebraska,” per the Drought Monitor.

Based on May 28 USDA data, 69% of the winter wheat crop in Kansas and 51% in Nebraska was in poor to very poor condition, and more than 40% of the topsoil moisture was short or very short in Nebraska (57%), Kansas (50%), and South Dakota (46%). More than two-thirds of the subsoil moisture was short or very short in Nebraska (75%) and Kansas (68%).

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.