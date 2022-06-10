Gov. Pete Ricketts hosts legislative wrap up town hall in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Governor Pete Ricketts touted the tax breaks made during the recent Legislative session during a town hall meeting in Lexington on Wednesday, June 8.

The event was hosted at the Lexington Public Library.

Ricketts started by offering the context by which the Nebraska Legislature was operating in this session, stating that Nebraska has been dealing with the after effects of the 2019 historic flooding and the COVID-19 that impacted the area in 2020.

He said during this time, Nebraskans did what they have always done, “they helped each other.”

At the state level, Ricketts said they took a balanced approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, by slowing the spread of the virus, kept children in classrooms, kept the mortality rate down and kept people at work.

“We came through the pandemic in a very strong way,” he said.

Ricketts cited a study by Politico that gave Nebraska high marks in pandemic response considering health, economy, well-being and education.

The study noted, “Overall, rural states tended to fare better than more urbanized states on economic and educational outcomes. Many rural states, despite being less densely populated, ranked poorly in health outcomes, however.”

“If every category were given equal weight — which assumes each priority was of equivalent importance, a policy choice in itself — the top scorer overall would be Nebraska, with an average of 73 out of 100, despite scoring below the national average in the social well-being category,” according to the Politico article.

Ricketts moved on to speaking about the most recent legislative session.

Ricketts said that he feels this past Legislative session will, “go down in history as the finest, if not the finest in the Unicameral history, because of the amount of things that got accomplished.”

There were four efforts that Ricketts highlighted; the first was tax relief, which he called, “truly historic.” He said LB 873 included property tax relief, tax relief for seniors and income tax relief. He said this package is 12 times bigger than any tax relief package than passed in any previous administration.

Some have questioned who exactly will benefit from this tax relief.

Rebecca Firestone, executive director of the Open Sky Policy Institute , non-partisan organization that advocates for Nebraska clear fiscal research and analysis wrote, “The tax bill itself contains a series of provisions including personal and corporate income tax cuts that will primarily benefit the wealthy and out-of-state corporations. The measure also included tax cuts to property owners but not to renters and a Social Security tax cut that will primarily go to wealthy retirees.”

However, Senator Dan Hughes who represents District 44, of which Dawson and Gosper County are a part of after redistricting, disagreed with this assessment.

“You hear a lot in the papers that is just tax cuts for the rich,” Hughes said, “that is absolutely, patently not true; it is tax relief for every Nebraskan who pays income tax and property tax.”

The other area Ricketts highlighted was public safety and law enforcement, he said money was set aside for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, appropriates were made for the Grand Island law enforcement training center so capacity could be expanded and $16 million was made available at the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab and LB 1241 allowed for out of state law officers to come and work in Nebraska.

“I cannot think of another time that the legislature has invested more in public safety and law enforcement,” Ricketts said.

The third effort Ricketts spoke about was water resources.

One of these efforts was a Perkins County canal, a priority bill by Senator Hughes. This will allow the state to build a canal from the South Platte River in Colorado to a reservoir system in Nebraska.

Ricketts cited the compact signed between Nebraska and Colorado in 1923, which states that Colorado has to deliver 120 cubic feet per second of water during the irrigation season, April through October.

To get the water during the non-irrigation season, Ricketts said that the canal project is necessary because Nebraska has no legal right to the water during the off season.

Ricketts said Colorado has passed laws that will “give Nebraska no more water than they are legally entitled to.” He noted Colorado is making these moves because of the population of the Rocky Mountain Front Range is growing so fast.

He said the canal system won’t get Nebraska more water, but says it will protect that water we are already receiving.

Ricketts also noted the STARWARS project; this is investments in water resources in Nebraska that will create more amenities. This includes the proposal to build a 36,000 acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln.

The last thing Ricketts highlighted was what was done with the American Rescue Plan Act funds, (ARPA.) The stimulus funds given to Nebraska were appropriated by the legislature for a variety of projects including monies for community colleges, state colleges, tuition reimbursement for nurses and those in behavior health, meat processors, housing, workforce development, etc.

Ricketts said any one of the major actions of the legislature would have been historic by themselves, he said that the fact that all four that he highlighted were passed in a short 60 day session. He again characterized it as, “truly remarkable and truly historic.”