Gothenburg’s Peterson Supermarket to relocate to former Shopko location

GOTHENBURG — Peterson’s Supermarket, local grocery store with a long history in Gothenburg, will be moving to a larger location, the former Shopko building.
Steve Peterson, one of the partners in the family run venture said the former Shopko building is larger than their current location and has its own parking lot. There are some renovations that are being done to the building so the new grocery store can open.
The Shopko location in Gothenburg closed on May 5, 2019 after the business filed for bankruptcy. Locations across Nebraska had closed earlier in December 2018, and then 70 percent more were closed as the company attempted to reorganize.
The building itself is 31,806 square feet and was built in 2007.
On Jan. 28, 2020, the property was purchased by the Gothenburg Improvement Company. Nate Wyatt, GIC President said the same day they purchased the ground; it was sold to Steve Peterson, the owner of Peterson’s Supermarket.
The current location Peterson’s Supermarket is located at 404 9th St. in Gothenburg.
Wyatt the GIC is excited the Peterson family was open to the concept of moving from their current location to the former Shopko, as it is an ideal place for a retail store.
In addition to providing what their store has been known for, Peterson said they are researching new services and products they could possibly provide, now they have a more spacious building.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the lead time on equipment needed for renovation, but Peterson said they hope to open sometime during the summer of 2021.
Peterson’s Supermarket employs around 40 to 45 full-time and part-time staff, Peterson said he doesn’t expect this number to change drastically, but they could see a slight increase.
The Peterson family has a long history of running a local business in Gothenburg, going all the way back to 1947 when their store was located on Main St. In 1968, they moved to their current location. Now, nearly 60 years later, they plan for a third move to the former Shopko.
Peterson said the venture took a lot of planning, but they feel it is the right thing to do, he said he their hopes are to make the grocery shopping experience more pleasant.