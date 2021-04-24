Gothenburg’s Peterson Supermarket to relocate to former Shopko location

GOTHENBURG — Peterson’s Supermarket, local grocery store with a long history in Gothenburg, will be moving to a larger location, the former Shopko building.

Steve Peterson, one of the partners in the family run venture said the former Shopko building is larger than their current location and has its own parking lot. There are some renovations that are being done to the building so the new grocery store can open.

The Shopko location in Gothenburg closed on May 5, 2019 after the business filed for bankruptcy. Locations across Nebraska had closed earlier in December 2018, and then 70 percent more were closed as the company attempted to reorganize.

The building itself is 31,806 square feet and was built in 2007.

On Jan. 28, 2020, the property was purchased by the Gothenburg Improvement Company. Nate Wyatt, GIC President said the same day they purchased the ground; it was sold to Steve Peterson, the owner of Peterson’s Supermarket.

The current location Peterson’s Supermarket is located at 404 9th St. in Gothenburg.

Wyatt the GIC is excited the Peterson family was open to the concept of moving from their current location to the former Shopko, as it is an ideal place for a retail store.