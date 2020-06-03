Editor’s note: This is the fourth of a five part series on Ben Kuroki and the story of his service during World War II and his efforts to overcome racism and discrimination.
Pacific Air War
Tinian is one of the three principal islands in the Mariana Island chain, which is 1,500 miles south of Japan’s home islands. Its location made it an obvious choice for an air base for the U.S., so Japan fortified the island late in the war.
The U.S. Marines had fought a bloody battle from July 24 to Aug. 1, 1944 to secure the island chain. Of the 8,500-man Japanese garrison on the island, only 313 survived the battle.
Immediately after the seizure of the island, the U.S. began construction of one of the largest airbases of World War II. The base eventually covered the entire island, except for three highland areas and contained 40,000 personnel.
Two runway complexes, West Field and North Field, had a combined total of 8,500 feet of runway. They were built specifically for the B-29 Superfortress to operate, as it was the only bomber which could reach Japan from this range.
Kuroki arrived in late 1944 with the 484th Squadron of the 505th Bombardment Group, which was a part of the 20th U.S. Army Air Force. He was a turret gunner on the B-29 piloted by Lt. Jim Jenkins.
His fellow crew members honored Kuroki by naming the bomber, “The Honorable Sad Saki.”
Of the B-29, Kuroki said, “It’s much bigger than the B-24 and it was just like riding in a Cadillac because everything was pressurized cabins and you had heat, you have toilets and everything else. It wasn’t like the old day. Man, we froze to death in those B-24s. They were wide open at 17,000 feet and its 30, 40 below zero.”
While the bombing raids over Japan were hazardous, being on Tinian was sometimes worse for Kuroki.
The Marines on the island were on constant alert for any remaining Japanese on the island, who were looking to damage the base operations.
The Japanese forces had practiced infiltration tactics, sneaking their way behind enemy lines to cause chaos in the rear. Sometimes they would even take American equipment to increase the deception. One Marine in the Pacific said he found a dead Japanese solider who was completely equipped with a Marine’s uniform and rifle and had been sniping American troops.
The Marines had developed a, “shoot first and ask questions later,” when it came to any Japanese individual near the base. Kuroki and his crew members had to take a variety of protective measures to keep him safe.
They had him wear a helmet and dark glasses and physically surround himself with other crew members anytime he was outdoors, even when he used the bathroom.
During his first month on Tinian, Kuroki said he actually felt safer getting shot at during the bombing raids, than back at base.
The air raids over Japan had started in June 1944 but were greatly expanded once Tinian and the other Mariana Islands were captured. At first the bombing raids by the B-29s attempted high altitude precision bombing against industrial facilities during the day.
This proved ineffective as much of the manufacturing processes in Japan were carried out in small workshops or private homes.
The U.S. shifted tactics to low altitude fire bombings by night against urban areas. This shift resulted in widespread civilian casualties, with between 241,000 and 900,000 people dying in the raids. Fire bombing raids against Tokyo had so damaged the capital that it was taken off the list of targets when the atomic bombs were to be used.
Kuroki said of the bombing missions, “I think the toughest part of the B-29 raids was you know the distance was so long and it was over nothing but water. Water all the way up and all the way back and if you ever ran out of gas or have any problems you’d be sitting out there in the drink all by yourself.”
The B-29 bombers sometimes ran into issues during their raids and had to find different places to land, but in the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, safe landing sites were few and far between.
The volcanic island of Iwo Jima has been attacked by the Americans in February 1945, and even while the fighting raged, the airfield on the island was made ready to receive B-29s which had to make emergency landings.
Kuroki’s plane had to land on Iwo Jima once and said of the experience, “Man, I was never so damned scared in my life, I was not gonna get out of that plane no matter what, because the Marines were still fighting on the island. I wasn’t about to stick my neck out there and have someone shoot at me because I look like the Japanese enemy.”
In fact it wasn’t the Japanese enemy who would end up wounding Kuroki, but one of his own service members. One night a drunken squadron member told Kuroki, “Nebraska Japs can't fight.” Kuroki took offense and called the man out for slandering him.
The drunken man suddenly stabbed Kuroki in the head with a knife. “Then whammo, right across the top of my head without warning and boy I was down and bleeding all over the place. Just a fraction of an inch more and I wouldn't be here today,” Kuroki said.
Kuroki recovered in the hospital with 24 stitches holding his scalp together.
While he recovered, Kuroki’s pilot, Jim Jenkins ran into the pilot of the Enola Gay, Col. Paul Tibbets on the island of Tinian. Jenkins told Tibbets, ““I said, you know you guys are damn quiet about what you’re carrying; I said why don’t you tell us.”
Tibbets said he was carrying, “an island buster,” but left it at that. He would go on to drop the atomic bomb, “Little Boy,” over Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Three days later the second bomb, “Fat Man,” was loosed over Nagasaki, within a few days the Empire of Japan and surrendered.
Kuroki had flown 28 missions over Japan and was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross as well as the Air Medal. By the end of World War II he had flown 58 combat missions and had reached the rank of Technical Sergeant.
