GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swedes hosted a track meet on a windy Thursday, April 13 afternoon against Aurora, Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff and Sidney.

McCook girls and boys took first as a team.

Gothenburg boys took second as a team with 92.5 points, Lexington boys placed fourth with 56 points and Cozad boys landed in fifth with 52 points.

The lady Swedes took third place with 62 points, lady Haymakers took ninth with 36 points and the Maids took 10th with 35 points.

These results reflect the top 10 in each event.

BOYS

100m dash – Boston Irish; Cozad – 3rd, Quentin Moss; Lexington – 4th, Cord Chytka; Cozad – 6th

200m dash – Moss; Lexington – 3rd, Cash Chytka; Cozad – 6th

400m – Dru Truax; Lexington – 5th, Wes Geiken; Gothenburg – 6th

800m – Isaiah Urman; Gothenburg – 2nd, Nathan Sager; Gothenburg – 4th, Herson Rodriguez; Lexington – 6th

1600m – Parker Graves; Gothenburg – 1st, Ethan Olsen; Gothenburg – 5th

3200m – Oscar Aguado; Lexington – 2nd, Lazaro Adame; Lexington – 3rd, Miguel Cruz; Lexington – 6th, Olsen; Gothenburg – 7th, Koang Deng; Cozad – 10th

110m hurdles – Trey Stevens; Gothenburg – 3rd, Dreu White; Cozad – 5th, Monty Brooks-Follmer; Cozad – 8th

300m hurdles – Stevens; Gothenburg – 2nd, Evan Johnson; Gothenburg – 6th, Brooks-Follmer; Cozad – 7th, Torren Wind; Gothenburg – 9th

Shot put – Luis Castellanos; Lexington – 2nd, Bennett Geiken; Gothenburg – 6th, Miguel Castellanos; Lexington – 8th

Discus – Noah Shoemaker; Cozad – 6th, Tyree Smith; Cozad – 9th, B. Geiken; Gothenburg – 10th

High jump – Cash Chytka; Cozad – 2nd, Greysen Strauss; Lexington – 4th, Brooks-Follmer; Cozad – 8th

Long jump – Chayden Hoffmaster; Cozad – 4th, Caleb Dowling; Lexington – 7th

Triple jump – Cord Chytka; Cozad – 3rd, Zach Harbur; Gothenburg – 4th, Hoffmaster; Cozad – 6th, Dowling; Lexington – 7th

Pole vault – Jake Burge; Gothenburg – 1st, Irish; Cozad – 3rd, Kade Cox; Gothenburg – 5th, Morgan Bailey; Lexington – 9th

4x100 relay – Gothenburg- 2nd place, Cozad- 3rd place and Lexington- 4th place

4x400 relay – Gothenburg- 3rd place and Cozad- 5th place

4x800 relay – Gothenburg- 1st place, Lexington- 5th place and Cozad- 6th place

SMR 1600m relay – Gothenburg- 1st place, Lexington- 2nd place and Cozad- 4th place

GIRLS

100m dash – Makaia Baker; Cozad – 2nd, Blair Brennan; Cozad – 4th

200m dash – Baker; Cozad – 2nd, Reese Kuecker; Lexington – 8th

800m – Lindly Anderson; Gothenburg – 9th

1600m – Mallory Applegate; Cozad – 2nd, Susana Calmo; Lexington – 5th

3200m – Calmo; Lexington – 2nd, Avery Salomon; Gothenburg – 9th

100m hurdles – Aubrey O’Hare; Gothenburg – 3rd

300m hurdles – A. O’Hare; Gothenburg – 1st, Lucha Olvera; Cozad – 6th, Rileigh McClay; Gothenburg – 9th

Shot put – Addi Wyatt; Gothenburg – 6th, Taryn O’Hare; Gothenburg – 9th

Discus – Madison Smith; Gothenburg – 1st, Kalli Sutton; Lexington – 5th, Ellarey Harm; Gothenburg – 6th, Greeley Cargill; Cozad – 7th, Wyatt; Gothenburg – 10th

High jump – Smith; Gothenburg – 3rd, Taryn Chytka; Cozad – 4th, Mckenna Gilligan; Gothenburg – 5th, Harm; Gothenburg – 8th, Taylor Howell; Cozad – 10th

Long jump – Ava Weyers; Gothenburg – 5th, Kelseigh Romero; Cozad – 9th, Brilee Weise; Cozad – 10th

Triple jump – Kuecker; Lexington – 1st, Mady Wolfe; Lexington – 3rd, Weyers; Gothenburg – 5th

Pole Vault – Brennan; Cozad – 6th, Ashlyn Richeson; Gothenburg – 8th

4x100 relay – Gothenburg- 3rd place, Lexington- 6th place and Cozad- 7th place

4x400 relay – Gothenburg- 4th place

4x800 relay – Gothenburg- 4th place and Cozad- 5th place

SMR 1600m relay – Gothenburg- 3rd place and Lexington- 4th place

Cozad, Gothenburg and Lexington compete on Friday, April 21 in Lexington at the Don Bader Invite at 12 p.m.