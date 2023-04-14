GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swedes hosted a track meet on a windy Thursday, April 13 afternoon against Aurora, Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff and Sidney.
McCook girls and boys took first as a team.
Gothenburg boys took second as a team with 92.5 points, Lexington boys placed fourth with 56 points and Cozad boys landed in fifth with 52 points.
The lady Swedes took third place with 62 points, lady Haymakers took ninth with 36 points and the Maids took 10th with 35 points.
These results reflect the top 10 in each event.
BOYS
100m dash – Boston Irish; Cozad – 3rd, Quentin Moss; Lexington – 4th, Cord Chytka; Cozad – 6th
200m dash – Moss; Lexington – 3rd, Cash Chytka; Cozad – 6th
400m – Dru Truax; Lexington – 5th, Wes Geiken; Gothenburg – 6th
800m – Isaiah Urman; Gothenburg – 2nd, Nathan Sager; Gothenburg – 4th, Herson Rodriguez; Lexington – 6th
1600m – Parker Graves; Gothenburg – 1st, Ethan Olsen; Gothenburg – 5th
3200m – Oscar Aguado; Lexington – 2nd, Lazaro Adame; Lexington – 3rd, Miguel Cruz; Lexington – 6th, Olsen; Gothenburg – 7th, Koang Deng; Cozad – 10th
110m hurdles – Trey Stevens; Gothenburg – 3rd, Dreu White; Cozad – 5th, Monty Brooks-Follmer; Cozad – 8th
300m hurdles – Stevens; Gothenburg – 2nd, Evan Johnson; Gothenburg – 6th, Brooks-Follmer; Cozad – 7th, Torren Wind; Gothenburg – 9th
Shot put – Luis Castellanos; Lexington – 2nd, Bennett Geiken; Gothenburg – 6th, Miguel Castellanos; Lexington – 8th
Discus – Noah Shoemaker; Cozad – 6th, Tyree Smith; Cozad – 9th, B. Geiken; Gothenburg – 10th
High jump – Cash Chytka; Cozad – 2nd, Greysen Strauss; Lexington – 4th, Brooks-Follmer; Cozad – 8th
Long jump – Chayden Hoffmaster; Cozad – 4th, Caleb Dowling; Lexington – 7th
Triple jump – Cord Chytka; Cozad – 3rd, Zach Harbur; Gothenburg – 4th, Hoffmaster; Cozad – 6th, Dowling; Lexington – 7th
Pole vault – Jake Burge; Gothenburg – 1st, Irish; Cozad – 3rd, Kade Cox; Gothenburg – 5th, Morgan Bailey; Lexington – 9th
4x100 relay – Gothenburg- 2nd place, Cozad- 3rd place and Lexington- 4th place
4x400 relay – Gothenburg- 3rd place and Cozad- 5th place
4x800 relay – Gothenburg- 1st place, Lexington- 5th place and Cozad- 6th place
SMR 1600m relay – Gothenburg- 1st place, Lexington- 2nd place and Cozad- 4th place
GIRLS
100m dash – Makaia Baker; Cozad – 2nd, Blair Brennan; Cozad – 4th
200m dash – Baker; Cozad – 2nd, Reese Kuecker; Lexington – 8th
800m – Lindly Anderson; Gothenburg – 9th
1600m – Mallory Applegate; Cozad – 2nd, Susana Calmo; Lexington – 5th
3200m – Calmo; Lexington – 2nd, Avery Salomon; Gothenburg – 9th
100m hurdles – Aubrey O’Hare; Gothenburg – 3rd
300m hurdles – A. O’Hare; Gothenburg – 1st, Lucha Olvera; Cozad – 6th, Rileigh McClay; Gothenburg – 9th
Shot put – Addi Wyatt; Gothenburg – 6th, Taryn O’Hare; Gothenburg – 9th
Discus – Madison Smith; Gothenburg – 1st, Kalli Sutton; Lexington – 5th, Ellarey Harm; Gothenburg – 6th, Greeley Cargill; Cozad – 7th, Wyatt; Gothenburg – 10th
High jump – Smith; Gothenburg – 3rd, Taryn Chytka; Cozad – 4th, Mckenna Gilligan; Gothenburg – 5th, Harm; Gothenburg – 8th, Taylor Howell; Cozad – 10th
Long jump – Ava Weyers; Gothenburg – 5th, Kelseigh Romero; Cozad – 9th, Brilee Weise; Cozad – 10th
Triple jump – Kuecker; Lexington – 1st, Mady Wolfe; Lexington – 3rd, Weyers; Gothenburg – 5th
Pole Vault – Brennan; Cozad – 6th, Ashlyn Richeson; Gothenburg – 8th
4x100 relay – Gothenburg- 3rd place, Lexington- 6th place and Cozad- 7th place
4x400 relay – Gothenburg- 4th place
4x800 relay – Gothenburg- 4th place and Cozad- 5th place
SMR 1600m relay – Gothenburg- 3rd place and Lexington- 4th place
Cozad, Gothenburg and Lexington compete on Friday, April 21 in Lexington at the Don Bader Invite at 12 p.m.