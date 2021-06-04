Fox Theater holds ribbon cutting ceremony with the Cozad Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor

The amount of volunteer hours that went into the theater are beyond count, McKeone said people helped to install seating, painted, cleaned and even sewed curtains.

Fox spoke saying the theater was a “very unique,” project and also thanked the volunteers for all of their hours they put in.

Lt. Governor Mike Foley was on hand for the ribbon cutting, calling it, “an exciting day for Cozad.”

Foley’s purpose in Cozad was twofold, earlier in the day he presented an Economic Development Certified Community Recertification to the CDC. He said this is the fourth time Cozad has won the award; there are only 40 communities in the entire state that has earned this award, Cozad being one of them.

“This community is very serious about creating a future for their children and their grandchildren,” Foley said. He noted the Fox Theater is just one example of what Cozad is doing to develop for the future. “What an amazing amenity this is to have in a community this size.”

Cozad’s position along I-80 between North Platte, Gothenburg, Lexington and Kearney, Foley said the 100th Meridian is going to be a destination.