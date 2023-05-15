LEXINGTON — Five individuals were honored for the lifesaving effort they rendered in February at the Orthman Community YMCA on Friday, May 12.

“Roger Wooden, 73, of Lexington started his morning like usual by walking, lifting weights and playing pickleball in the YMCA gym,” per the Orthman Community YMCA, “Shortly after 9 a.m., he started to feel lightheaded.”

“I felt like the world was going around, and I was going to pass out,” Roger said.

“Wooden figured it was his type-2 diabetes making him feel that way, so he approached Kresha Schwartz at the YMCA front desk and asked if they had any juice,” per the YMCA, “Kresha went to grab a glucose tablet, and by the time she returned, Roger had collapsed. He was lying on the floor with a bleeding head.”

“Roger was not breathing and did not have a pulse so they shocked him with the AED and started CPR. After two minutes, they reevaluated, had to shock his heart with the AED again and continued CPR. They started to see a pulse,” the YMCA stated.

Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf said around 9:25 a.m., “School Resource Officer Luke Pinkelman received a phone call from the director of the Lexington YMCA, Riley Gruntorad, in reference to a male subject that had fallen and CPR was in progress. SRO Pinkelman then advised Lexington Dispatch that a rescue unit was needed at the YMCA.

“Gruntorad was the first on scene and was followed off-duty Lexington Police Officer Edwin Perdomo and civilian Allen Castaneda. These three men began CPR,” Wolf said, “SRO Luke Pinkelman arrived shortly after and assisted in CPR.”

Wolf noted Castaneda had been hired by the LPD to be an officer prior to the occurrence, but formally started the day after.

Less than five minutes after Wooden collapsed, two emergency responder vehicles arrived and professional emergency responders took over.

“Lexington Police Officer Jose Torres arrived and brought his patrol unit AED and assisted Pinkelman in switching out the AED from the YMCA that was low on power. That AED was utilized, and they were able to revive the subject. Lexington Rescue and Priority Medical arrived and had to utilize their AED to further stabilize the subject,” Wolf said.

They shocked Wooden’s heart again, and he started to fully regain consciousness. He was transported to Kearney Regional Hospital where he stayed for a week for tests and recovery.

“We work really well together, and when an emergency happens like it did, they were here right away,” Gruntorad said. “We are thankful for those partnerships and those people.”

Wolf recommended Riley Gruntorad, Edwin Perdomo, Allen Castaneda, Luke Pinkelman and Jose Torres for a lifesaving award. Certificates and lapel pins were provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Y MCA Board Members Sarah De La Torre, board president and Todd McKeone presented the pins and certificates to the five men.