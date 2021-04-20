 Skip to main content
Five Dawson County 4-H’ers Earn Placings at Archery Tournament
Parker Walahoski, Overton; who earned fourth place in the Basic Bow Discipline Youth Division of the Nebraska State 4-H Archery Tournament in Columbus recently, was one of five Dawson County 4-H’ers participating in the contest. 

 Courtesy photo

The Nebraska State 4-H Indoor Archery Tournament was held April 10, 2021, at the Platte Valley Ag Park in Columbus, NE. Dawson County was represented by 5 archers this year.

Parker Walahoski, Overton; took fourth place in the Basic Bow Discipline Youth Division. Rieker Spradlin, Cozad; came in thirteenth in the Basic Bow Discipline Youth Division. Kylee Kubert, Johnson Lake; came in second in the Freestyle Discipline Cub Division. Wesley Thompson, Lexington; achieved a fourth-place finish in the Freestyle Limited Recurve Division and Mollie Spradlin, Cozad; achieved eighteenth in the Basic Bow Cub Division.

Even though the 2021 event had attendance limitations because of health precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, over 200 archers representing many counties across the state participated in the contest.

