Five Dawson County 4-H’ers Earn Placings at Archery Tournament

The Nebraska State 4-H Indoor Archery Tournament was held April 10, 2021, at the Platte Valley Ag Park in Columbus, NE. Dawson County was represented by 5 archers this year.

Parker Walahoski, Overton; took fourth place in the Basic Bow Discipline Youth Division. Rieker Spradlin, Cozad; came in thirteenth in the Basic Bow Discipline Youth Division. Kylee Kubert, Johnson Lake; came in second in the Freestyle Discipline Cub Division. Wesley Thompson, Lexington; achieved a fourth-place finish in the Freestyle Limited Recurve Division and Mollie Spradlin, Cozad; achieved eighteenth in the Basic Bow Cub Division.

Even though the 2021 event had attendance limitations because of health precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, over 200 archers representing many counties across the state participated in the contest.