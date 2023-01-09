 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal lawsuit filed against Cozad Officer John Peden dismissed

On Dec. 30, 2022, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard ordered the lawsuit filed by Veronica Sandoval on May 2 to be dismissed.

COZAD — A federal lawsuit filed against former Cozad Police Department Officer John Peden, former Chief Mark Montgomery and the City of Cozad by a Cozad resident alleging civil rights violations has dismissed.

On Dec. 30, 2022, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard ordered the lawsuit filed by Veronica Sandoval on May 2, 2022 to be dismissed.

Gerrard dismissed the lawsuit due to Sandoval failing to respond to notices about the case.

Federal court records stated that on Oct. 6, 2022, Sandoval’s former counsel was granted leave from the case. She was advised to notify the court of her new attorney or file a notice to proceed without an attorney.

Court records say attempts for the court to reach Sandoval about the case have been unsuccessful, leading to the case being dismissed.

In 2021, there was a lawsuit filed against Peden, Montgomery and the City of Cozad, alleging Pedan’s abusive use of a Taser against an unarmed subject.

Hilario Velasquez and his sister, Sarah Garrett, sued, claiming excessive force after being tased. Velasquez said in that lawsuit that he was sitting in a swing in his sister's backyard with his empty hands visible when Peden shocked him with a taser.

The complaint claims the case was settled on March 18, 2022 by mediation with the insurer for Peden and City of Cozad, agreeing to pay $115,000.

