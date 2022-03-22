Extreme drought conditions enter back into parts of Nebraska for the first time since last year

LEXINGTON — Extreme drought conditions have crept back into portions of Nebraska for the first time since March 2021. While the local area remains under severe drought conditions, precipitation has finally been arriving.

According to the National Weather Service – Hastings, D3, Extreme Drought, conditions have returned to the northern portion of their coverage area in Valley and Greeley counties.

D3 conditions can cause major crop or pasture loss, pose an extreme fire danger and lead to widespread water shortages or restrictions.

All of Gosper and a majority of Dawson County are still under D2, Severe Drought, conditions.

The past four months, since Nov. 1, 2021, have been among the driest on record across most of the local area, with most places receiving no more than 20-30 percent of the average of normal precipitation, NWS Hastings noted.

“Most of our coverage area measured only 0.30-0.90 inches of precipitation over the past three months, with the overall-driest locations focused north of Interstate 80,” per NWS Hastings.

All of Nebraska is under some type of drought conditions, 98 percent is under D1-D2 conditions and one percent is under D3 conditions.

“Although the High Plains region experienced widespread much below-normal temperatures this week, several areas saw continued deterioration of drought conditions. This was particularly true across parts eastern Nebraska and central Kansas, where high winds and below-normal 7-day precipitation only exacerbated ongoing short-term dryness brought about by a very dry winter season,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Several of these areas have received only 5 to 20 percent of normal precipitation over the past 120 days and the fire risk has rapidly increased as a result. Shallow soil moisture is ranking below the 5th percentile of the climatological distribution, according to NASA SPoRT, and average stream flows are continuing to decline,” the U.S. Drought Monitor stated.

Fire concerns have been high especially of late, with near critical fire conditions being a daily feature of the forecast. Several smaller grass fires have occurred in the local area, while the Votaw Road fire in southeastern Lincoln County burned around 900 acres.

“As many as 25 fire departments have responded along with state assets including the Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team (WIRAT), Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, and the Nebraska National Guard,” according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Some much needed precipitation fell last week on Thursday night into Friday morning and there were more chances centered on March 21-22 and could bring another widespread, generally 0.50 to one inch of precipitation.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.