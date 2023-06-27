WYOMING — The College National Finals Rodeo was held in Casper, Wyo. from Tuesday, June 13 to Friday, June 16.

Elwood Alum and current Mid-Plains rodeo member, Kaden Wooters, competed in steer wrestling.

Mid-Plains Community College is a part of the Great Plains college rodeo region that includes Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Wooters had 815 points after 10 rodeos that placed him third in the standings to qualify for the CNFR.

“He competed really strong this fall and continued that this spring to make his appearance at the Finals. He stayed determined and strong this spring to solidify a spot at the top,” stated Mid-Plains Rodeo Coach Wyatt Clark.

In the first round, Wooters had a time of 15.3 which placed him 26 of 43.

During the second round, Wooters placed seventh with a time of 5.7.

Wooters had a seven second run in the third round but broke the barrier for an added 10 second penalty for 17 seconds.

The top 12 qualifying times made it to the short round and Wooters came up just shy of making it with 14th place.

Clark said, “I am very proud of him and the season he had.”