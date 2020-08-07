Elwood Public Schools will use Two River’s risk dial, local data

ELWOOD — As the start to the school year nears, Elwood Public Schools has a plan in place to utilize the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial and local data to determine their course of action.
The framework of Elwood Public Schools’ 2020-2021 school year plan came from guidance issued by the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association and Two Rivers.
In determining what guidelines are to be followed, Elwood will use Two River’s risk dial, alongside local data, to determine which risk level the the district should act under. There are three different levels, one for low risk, another for moderate and elevated and a third for high risk.
“This framework is the beginning and may be updated or changed as conditions, experience and knowledge are gained,” according to the district.
Should a student be absent due to a confirmed COVID-19 case or is asked to self-quarantine, a doctor’s note will be required but they will not be counted as absent against the student attendance policy. The administration will work with all students to ensure they receive missing assignments.
When a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed in the school, that individual will be allowed to return only upon meeting current guidance from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two Rivers will work with the school to determine how the case will impact others in the classroom or school building with the following questions,
What is the level of community spread outside the school building?
Was the individual with COVID-19 wearing a mask most of the time?
Were other students and staff who were within 6 feet of the individual with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes masked?
Was the individual with COVID-19 part of a cohort within the building or did he/she interact with a large number of students and staff throughout the day?
To what extent is the school community implementing other non-pharmaceutical interventions (hand washing, hand sanitizers, etc.)
According to the district, the answers will determine the number of close contacts, if the contacts who are not symptomatic may remain in the classroom and the number of students and staff who may need to quarantine.
When arriving at school, students will have their temperature checked daily.
If a student as a temperature of 100.4 or higher, they will be sent home and may not return until an entire day has passed. They must also be free of COVID-19 symptoms.
The district offers the example if a student goes home on Monday, the earliest they could return is Wednesday, so long as they are symptom free.
If a student has had a temperature of 100.4 for three consecutive days, they may not return until they have been tested for COVID-19 and the test result is negative.
If Elwood is required to engage in an extended remote learning situation, students and staff will continue education with all grades and assignments due as if they were in the classroom. Food services will continue for those who request it and dependent upon USDA guidelines at the time. Technology services will be available for those who need the support.
Elwood has a three tiered risk approach to their reopening guidelines,
Low Risk
Under a low risk, the wearing of a mask is recommended but optional.
Temperatures will be taken upon entry into the building, if a student has a high temperature at the door, it will be verified in the school office before they are sent home.
Food will be served in the cafeteria with no self-service items, no salad bar and no buffet style meals.
In the classroom there will be spacing out of individual desks, there will be groups of no more than three students per table and groups will be maintained in case contract tracing is needed.
Moderate, Elevated Risk
In a moderate and elevated risk situation, the same procedures and guidelines will be followed.
In a moderate risk, masks are still optional, but under an elevated risk they will be required when students are on their feet, when they are seated and socially distanced, they will be optional. The requirement will depend largely on local case counts.
The same standard will be applied to students who ride the bus, but in an elevated risk students and drivers will be required to wear a mask.
During these risk levels, meals will be served in the cafeteria, commons and gym to provide greater social distancing. Students may be required to eat in their designated classrooms or outside if possible.
When dismissed from school, there will be staggered exit points.
High Risk
When a high risk level has been assessed, Elwood will begin remote learning until the district returns to a lower risk level.
