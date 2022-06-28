Elwood man discharges gun, injures deputies with a knife while being arrested

ELWOOD — An Elwood man allegedly discharged a gun and injured deputies with a knife while he was being arrested at his Plum Creek Canyon residence.

Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with assault of an officer, a Class 2 felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, Class 2 felony and a second subsequent offense of resisting arrest, a Class 3A felony.

Bendler is set to be arraigned in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on July 12 at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, June 21, deputies with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence located at Plum Creek Canyon Dr. 12C with a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Bendler, according to court documents.

Chief Deputy Greg Gilg said deputies had approached Bendler regarding a criminal mischief complaint from June 19. However, when they made contact with Bendler at his home, the situation escalated and they ended contact and obtained the search and arrest warrants.

Arriving at the home, Bendler was observed on the front porch, naked, according to deputies.

The deputies approached the south side of the residence and stacked up as an entry team, some equipped with shields. They entered the house through an unlocked door and found Bendler’s bedroom door, which was locked.

The door was kicked down and the deputies observed what appeared to be a person on the bed, under a bed sheet. This was pulled back and revealed Bendler, allegedly with a gun in his right hand and a knife in his left.

One of the deputies pinned Bendler’s right arm down using a shield and he allegedly refused several commands to drop the gun and the knife, according to court documents. Bendler discharged the gun several times before it was taken from him.

During the struggle for the knife, Sgt. Edd Albrecht sustained 1.5 inch and .5 inch lacerations to different parts of his left hand.

Bendler was tased and after visible weapons were taken from him he was placed into handcuffs and moved to a patrol vehicle. Bendler complained of feeling light headed and head pain and was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center.

After being cleared from the hospital, Bendler was transported to the Dawson County Jail.