ELM CREEK — The Elm Creek and Overton fire departments responded to a grass fire on the Buffalo-Dawson county line northwest of Elm Creek during the afternoon of Tuesday, March 21.

A grass fire broke out near the intersection of Road 755 and Road 450, Apache and 100th Road in Buffalo County, during the early afternoon and the Elm Creek Fire Department initially responded.

At 2:19 p.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was called to provide mutual aid to the scene; the grass fire had spread two acres. Overton provided extra tanker support on scene, per the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

On scene, the fire appeared to have started in the east ditch of Road 450 and spread northeast into a field in Buffalo County. Winds were light on scene, and the so the fire was quickly contained, grass rigs followed up hitting any lingering hot spots.

Near critical to critical fire conditions have crept back into the forecast recently, a Red Flag warning had been issued across south central Nebraska last Sunday, due to a combination of low relative humidity and high wind gusts. However, elevated fire conditions were not in place on Tuesday.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.