Early Learning Academy to hold Trike-A-Thon to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON — St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., recently accounted that the Early Learning Academy in Lexington will join hands with the hospital to conduct a “Trike-A-Thon.” This unique event promotes bicycle and tricycle safety and raises money for childhood cancer research.

Lack of training is the most frequent contributing cause of bicycle and tricycle accidents. The “Trike-A-Thon,” teaches riding safety tips using coloring sheets, stories and riding activities. Parent support the program by collecting tax-deductible donations to sponsor their child.

With everything in our world, the event will be different due to COVID-19. The “Trike-A-Thon,” even for children to demonstrate their riding skills will be held on Thursday, May 6, during their school day at the Early Learning Academy.

If you are interested in receiving more information about the “Trike-A-Thon,” or supporting the children of Lexington’s Early Learning Academy in helping St. Jude Children’s Research Hosptial, please contact Tracy Naylor, director of the Early Learning Academy at 308-324-1841.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is internationally recognized for its pioneering work in finding cures and saving children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Founded by the late entertainer Danny Thomas and based in Memphis, Tenn., St. Jude freely shares its discoveries with scientific and medical communities around the world. No family every pays for treatment not covered by insurance and families without insurance are never asked to pay. St. Jude is financially supported by Alsac, its fundraising organization. For more information, please visit www.stjude.org