CAMBRIDGE — On Monday, May 15, the Overton Eagles took to the course at the Cross Creek Golf Links in Cambridge for the Class D-4 District invite.

There were 15 other teams that competed which included Loomis, Hitchcock County, Southern Valley, Dundy County/Stratton, Bertrand, Arapahoe, Wilcox-Hildreth, South Loup, Maywood-Hayes Center, Cambridge, Axtell, Pleasanton, Medicine Valley, Southwest and Elm Creek.

Overton took first with a score of 330, Loomis placed second with 345 and Hitchcock County and Southern Valley tied for third with 377.

Placing in the top 10 for the Eagles were Braden Fleischman, Kaden Lux, Alex Banzhaf and Connor Shively.

Braden Fleischman was the individual Champion with a score of 80.

Lux took fourth with a score of 82.

Banzhaf swung in a score of 83 for fifth place.

Shively placed eighth with a score of 85.

Brody Fleischman had a score of 100 to assist the Eagles with the team win.

Overton competes in the Class D State tournament on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 in North Platte at the Lake Maloney Golf Club with tee off at 9 a.m.