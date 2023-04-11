AXTELL — On Thursday, April 6, the S-E-M Mustangs and Overton Eagles competed at the Axtell track meet along with Alma, Amherst, Axtell, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Loomis, Minden, Ravenna, Shelton and Wilcox-Hildreth.

For the girls, Elm Creek took first place while the Lady Eagles took fifth and the lady Mustangs landed in ninth.

The Axtell boys team took first as the Eagles placed fourth overall and the Mustangs came in seventh.

EAGLES

Will Kulhanek took 1st in the 100m dash, long jump and triple jump and 2nd in the 200m dash.

Hayden Muirhead placed 3rd in the 400m and 800m and 9th in high jump.

Dawsen McCarter took 7th in the 400m, 6th in the 800m and 10th in pole vault.

Caleb Elfgren got 16th in the 1600m run.

Wyatt Kyle took 7th place in the 1600m.

Adam Grandon placed 9th in shot put and 28th in discus.

Max Manzo landed 18th in shot put and 25th in discus.

Jace Jeffries took 18th in discus.

Eli Luther got 6th in pole vault and 16th in long jump.

Dylan Pooschke placed 7th in pole vault.

Brendan McCarter took 11th place in long jump.

4x400 relay- 4th – Kyle, Luther, D. McCarter and Muirhead

4x800 relay- 7th – Gage Clifton, Jeffries, Luther and Kyle

MUSTANGS

Noah Eggleston took 3rd in the 100m dash and in long jump.

Kellen Eggleston got 5th in long jump.

Isaac O’Neill placed 12th in the 800m, 6th in the 110 hurdles and 7th in triple jump.

Cohen Rohde took fifth in shot put, 3rd in discus and 10th in high jump.

Darren Schroeder landed in 6th place in shot put.

Jayson Guthard placed 12th in shot put and 4th in discus.

Maddox Jones got 10th in discus.

4x100 relay- 5th – K. Eggleston, N. Eggleston, Grayden Anderson and Guthard

4x400 relay- 7th – K. Eggleston, N. Eggleston, O’Neill and Chance Daake

LADY EAGLES

Adysen McCarter took first in the 100m dash, 200m dash and the triple jump.

JoLee Ryan got 6th in the triple jump, 13th in discus and 5th in the 400m dash.

Gracyn Luther placed 4th in the pole vault and 7th in the 300m hurdles.

Braelyn Florell got 10th in pole vault.

Natalie Wood took 12th in high jump and 15th in shot put.

Daisy Ryan placed 20th in discus.

Addy Quintana got 29th in discus.

Chloe Svarvari placed 21st in shot put.

Ellie McCarter took 25th in shot put.

Ashlyn Florell landed 10th in the 300m hurdles.

Peyton Eby took 10th in the 3200m run.

Violet Nelms placed 3rd in the 400m dash.

4x100 relay- 6th – B. Florell, A. Florell, Nelms and Luther

4x400 relay- 1st – Nelms, A. Florell, J. Ryan and A. McCarter

4x800 relay- 5th – Eby, Svarvari, Quintana and D. Ryan

LADY MUSTANGS

Bryn Eggleston took 9th in the triple jump and 8th in the 800m run.

Taryn Arbuthnot landed 3rd in the triple jump, 2nd in high jump and the 100m dash.

Jaycelyn Hoos got 7th in discus and 14th in shot put.

Christyn Kearney took 14th in discus and 16th in shot put.

Josie Smith placed 3rd in the 3200m run and 4th in the 1600m run.

Rilyn Schledewitz got 7th in the 1600m run and 10th in the 800m.

Allie Rohde took 17th in the 1600m and 16th in the 800m.

4x400 relay- 7th – Schledewitz, Smith, Rohde and Arbuthnot

The Eagles and Mustangs hit the track on Friday, April 14 in Bertrand at 12 p.m.