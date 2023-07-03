LEXINGTON — For the first time in several months, some parts of the local area saw a decrease in the drought level from severe to moderate drought.

Per the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, all of Gosper County and the eastern and southern edge of Dawson County are now under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

However, the northwestern part of Dawson County remains under severe drought, D2, conditions.

The last week featured highly variable rainfall due to the scattered coverage of thunderstorm activity.

“The majority of our coverage area received somewhere between 0.10-1.50”. However, pockets of the area measured at least 2-3 inches (including parts of Phelps/Sherman counties), while various other localized areas saw less than 0.10” (including small parts of several counties such as: Smith, Osborne, Phillips, York),” the National Weather Service – Hastings noted.

Between June 1 – 27, the community in the NWS Hastings area with the most rainfall was Rockville, with 6.29 inches, the Kearney airport reported 5.49 inches during the same time period.

On the other side, areas to the south and east saw much drier conditions; Stromsburg only posted 0.35 inches, while York recorded barely 0.68 inches.

Over the past 30 days, the majority of the NWS Hastings coverage area, “received somewhere between 1.25-5.50 inches (generally 35-145 percent of normal). However, limited areas within mainly northern, western and southern counties tallied at least 6 inches, while parts of mainly far eastern local Nebraska counties failed to even measure one inch,” per NWS Hastings.

“This week’s weather varied substantially across the High Plains region. Much of the Great Plains portion of the region, with the exception of eastern Nebraska and eastern Kansas, saw widespread precipitation, some of it heavy,” the U.S. Drought Monitor updated stated.

“Much of northwest Nebraska, eastern Wyoming, northeast Colorado, South Dakota and the southern half of North Dakota saw rainfall of at least two inches over the last week. In western Nebraska, eastern Wyoming and the Dakotas, this led to widespread improvements to the drought depiction in areas where the heaviest rains fell. Isolated heavy rains in central and western Kansas also led to localized improvements to ongoing drought areas,” per the Drought Monitor.

“Meanwhile, conditions continued to worsen in southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas and the Kansas City area, where mostly dry weather continued. Given continued decreases in soil moisture and groundwater, and growing short- and long-term precipitation deficits, exceptional drought was introduced in parts of the Omaha metropolitan area,” per the update.

“North of Lincoln, Nebraska, hay production was reported to be about a third of normal for this time of year. Stress to other vegetation, including trees, also continued in southeast Nebraska this week,” the updated concluded.

There will be a special edition of the north central drought and climate update webinar on July 6 from 1 – 2:15 p.m. Those interested can register to join: register.gotowebinar.com/register.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and climate partners (U.S. Department of Agriculture, American Association of State Climatologists, National Drought Mitigation Center) co-host monthly North Central U.S. Drought and Climate Outlook webinars, which cover the region from the Rockies to the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.