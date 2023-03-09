LEXINGTON — Drought conditions have slightly eased for parts of northeast Nebraska. Meanwhile, forecasters at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say the La Niña weather phenomenon is out.

In the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, extreme drought, D3, conditions in northeast Nebraska was replaced by severe drought, D2.

Conditions across Dawson and Gosper counties remain unchanged with severe and moderate drought conditions still solidly in place.

However, despite the downgrade in the state, “Much of the High Plains remains in long-term drought, with the central High Plains seeing some expansion of moderate drought, D1, from southeast Nebraska to northeastern Kansas based on continued lack of recent precipitation, low stream flows and soil moisture,” the U.S. Drought Monitor stated.

“The northern High Plains also saw improvements in north-central/northeastern Nebraska and southeastern North Dakota in response to the season’s heavy snows,” the Drought Monitor reported, “Soils are still frozen, so the full benefits of the season’s precipitation will not be realized until the soils thaw and the snow meltwater soaks into the ground.”

The National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) is hosting a virtual webinar on March 16 from 1-2 p.m. to discuss the north central U.S. climate, drought summary and outlook.

This monthly briefing, hosted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and climate partners (U.S. Department of Agriculture, American Association of State Climatologists, National Drought Mitigation Center), covers the region from the Rockies to the Great Lakes.

This webinar will include a summary of past and current conditions in terms of many climate variables like snowpack, temperatures, precipitation, etc., as well as potential and ongoing impacts from climate phenomena across sectors (e.g., agriculture, water resources and navigation). The webinar will discuss outlook information from two weeks to the next few months/seasons.

On the climate front, NOAA forecasters announced this week that after three years the La Niña weather phenomenon that can increase Atlantic hurricane activity and worsen the western drought is gone.

La Niña and El Niño are part of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle in the Pacific Ocean.

“Episodes of El Niño and La Niña typically last nine to 12 months, but can sometimes last for years. El Niño and La Niña events occur every two to seven years, on average, but they don’t occur on a regular schedule. Generally, El Niño occurs more frequently than La Niña,” per the NOAA.

During La Niña events, trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia.

These cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward. This tends to lead to drought in the southern U.S. and heavy rains and flooding in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. During a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the South and cooler than normal in the North.

This particular La Niña, which started in September 2020, is considered three years old because it affected three different winters, was unusual and one of the longest on record. It took a brief break in 2021 but came roaring back with record intensity.

The globe is now in a neutral pattern, but probably trending toward an El Niño condition in the late summer or fall, the NOAA forecast office reports.

“Generally, American agriculture is more damaged by La Niña than El Niño. If the globe jumps into El Niño it means more rain for the Midwestern corn belt and grains in general and could be beneficial, said Michael Ferrari, chief scientific officer of Climate Alpha, a firm that advises investors on financial decisions based on climate,” the Associated Press reported.

El Niño can affect the weather significantly. The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to move south of its neutral position. With this shift, areas in the northern U.S. and Canada are dryer and warmer than usual. But in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast, these periods are wetter than usual and have increased flooding.

“El Niño forecasts made in the spring are generally less reliable than ones made other times of year, so scientists are less sure about what will happen next. But NOAA’s forecast said there’s a 60% chance that El Niño will take charge come fall,” states the Associated Press.