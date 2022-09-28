 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver cited after accident on I-80 near Overton that destroyed a semi-trailer

C-H photo • Brian Neben

OVERTON — A driver has been cited after an accident on Interstate 80 near Overton resulted in the total loss of a semi-trailer, two were transported to the hospital.

At 7:45 p.m. the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 252 on I-80 for the report of flames in the cargo area of a semi-trailer. This was later updated to a semi rollover.

A semi-trailer had been westbound when the driver lost control, hit a guardrail and the semi left the roadway. It then entered the north ditch near a culvert, Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Officer Cody Thomas said.

A witness of the accident reported to Overton Fire Chief Steve Ryan that the semi-trailer was airborne as it passed over the culvert.

The impact on the other side destroyed the semi, the cab being separated from the chassis and the trailer, with boxes and their contents strewn all over the accident site.

The driver and a passenger of the semi were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Ryan said both had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas said the driver was cited for driving a commercial motor vehicle without a CDL.

The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

