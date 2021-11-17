DHHS and partners call on Nebraskans to consider adoption for November’s National Adoption Month

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), private partners, judges, families, and the Governor's office will be holding events all month long to celebrate Adoption Month in Nebraska. As part of the festivities, a month of events organized nationally by the Children's Bureau and the Administration for Children and Families, highlights the continual need for services to assist children waiting for adoption, families interested in adoption, and children and families needing post-adoptive services.
On Nov. 15 at 10 am Governor Ricketts held a press conference in the Governor's media room with guest speakers to proclaim November as Adoption Month in Nebraska. Governor Ricketts and guest speakers gave an update on the status of adoptions and adoption related services in Nebraska.
Children and Family Services (CFS) Director Stephanie Beasley will hold several Facebook Lives, speak at the Governor's press conference and attend events to promote adoption in Nebraska. Director Beasley continues to make the expansion of adoption related services a focal point as she leads this Division and urges prospective adoptive parents to reach out to the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (NFAPA) at 1-800-7PARENT or visit dhhs.ne.gov/pages/adoption to learn more about how to adopt.
“We have many great resources for those considering adoption in Nebraska." Said Director Beasley, “It doesn't take a perfect family to give a child a loving home that changes their life. With 2020 adoption numbers being down due to COVID-19, now more than ever we need Nebraskans to step up and seek out any of the great resources DHHS and partners provide to inquire about adoption. Anyone even thinking about adoption should call the NFAPA hotline at 1-800-7PARENT to learn more."
Currently, 646 children in Nebraska are seeking adoption with 104 already being placed in an adoptive home setting; any Nebraskan considering adoption can call the NFAPA hotline at 1-800-7PARENT to talk to a representative about adoptive options. For those who have adopted in Nebraska or finalized guardianship at any time, support resources are available through Nebraska Children's Home Society, at NCHS.org or by calling 844-463-0009.
Adoption Month Events
Douglas-Sarpy Counties
Multiple adoptions will be conducted at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center on November 20. The press conference will begin at approximately 8:45 am with a few comments by the presiding judge, Amy Schuchman. The adoptions will start at 9 am and is scheduled to conclude at 11:30 am. Due to COVID-19 protocols, only those directly involved with the adoptions will be allowed in the courtrooms at the Civic Center. However, families will be directed to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) to get their pictures taken and receive other celebratory items.
Lancaster County
Lancaster County will be celebrating Adoption Day on November 20, 2021 from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Lancaster County Courthouse. There will be 17 adoptions and 2 guardianships taking place. Children that were adopted in 2021 will receive backpacks with gifts, adoptive families will receive gift bags and there will be food and games for all in attendance. Because COVID-19 precautions are in place attendance will be limited and food items will be individually wrapped.
Northern Nebraska
Antelope, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wayne Counties will be sending letters to all 2020 and 2021 adoptive families outlining the hopes for hosting an in-person celebration in 2022. A total of 2021 adoptive families will receive a gift certificate for pizza to celebrate.
Central and Western Nebraska
Adoptive families are invited to a movie showing of Lilo and Stitch at the World Theater in Kearney, NE on November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A Children Services Permanency Team will be providing popcorn, drinks and snacks for the families in attendance. Region III will provide small gift bags to families in attendance as well.
Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster Counties will be providing gift baskets to 2021 Adoptive Families.