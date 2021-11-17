DHHS and partners call on Nebraskans to consider adoption for November’s National Adoption Month

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), private partners, judges, families, and the Governor's office will be holding events all month long to celebrate Adoption Month in Nebraska. As part of the festivities, a month of events organized nationally by the Children's Bureau and the Administration for Children and Families, highlights the continual need for services to assist children waiting for adoption, families interested in adoption, and children and families needing post-adoptive services.

On Nov. 15 at 10 am Governor Ricketts held a press conference in the Governor's media room with guest speakers to proclaim November as Adoption Month in Nebraska. Governor Ricketts and guest speakers gave an update on the status of adoptions and adoption related services in Nebraska.

Children and Family Services (CFS) Director Stephanie Beasley will hold several Facebook Lives, speak at the Governor's press conference and attend events to promote adoption in Nebraska. Director Beasley continues to make the expansion of adoption related services a focal point as she leads this Division and urges prospective adoptive parents to reach out to the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (NFAPA) at 1-800-7PARENT or visit dhhs.ne.gov/pages/adoption to learn more about how to adopt.