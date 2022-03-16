Despite recent precipitation, local area remains under severe drought conditions

LEXINGTON — The area may have received some snowfall last week, but it did little to dent the severe drought conditions both Dawson and Gosper counties are currently going through.

The update of the U.S. Drought Monitor showed all of Gosper County and all but a eastern sliver of Dawson County under D2, severe drought conditions.

Under D2 conditions historically, crop yields are low, ethanol production decreases, fires increase; firework restrictions are possible and well levels could drop.

“Precipitation was mixed in the region as portions of Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas recorded rain and snow during the week, with the winter season being quite dry overall,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, “Temperatures were cooler than normal over the Dakotas and into western Nebraska and Wyoming with temperatures 2-4 degrees below normal.”

“Eastern Nebraska and most of Kansas were warmer than normal with departures of 5-7 degrees above normal. Most of the region did not have any changes this week due to the lingering dryness,” the Drought Monitor stated.

Currently, 37 percent of the state is under D2 conditions, 98 percent is under D1 conditions and the entire state is experiencing some type of drought condition.

According to the National Weather Service – Hastings in their updated spring flood outlook, “The probability of seeing significant snow depth to the degree that it might promote snow melt flooding is very low. The mountain snowpack within the Platte River Basin is near normal and not substantial enough to result in spring flooding of the Platte River this far downstream.”

The NWS also commented on winter drought trends, “Although drought categories typically do not change extensively during the winter months (due to it being the overall-driest time of year), the prevailing well-below normal precipitation across our entire coverage in recent months prompted a more noticeable degradation of categories than typically occurs during winter.”

“Back at the start of Dec. 2021, the majority of our coverage area was either completely void of drought categories or assigned Abnormally Dry, D0, with only a small pocket of Moderate Drought, D1, centered within mainly Buffalo and Hall counties,” according to NWS Hastings.

“However, by late January the entire area found itself in at least D0 while D1 had also been introduced to parts of north central Kan. During February into early March, steady deterioration continued as our entire coverage area ended up in at least D1, while the severe Drought, D2, category returned to nearly half of the local area, this marks the first D2 within our coverage area since Aug. 2021,” NWS Hastings stated.

“Our soil moisture is currently below normal and it will take several good rains just to get our soil moisture back to near normal, let alone above normal or saturated enough to increase the runoff and flooding potential,” per NWS Hastings.

“The current long range precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April through June indicates that the highest probability is for continued below normal precipitation,” NWS Hasting stated.