Dennis Rickertsen seeks reelection as District 3 county commissioners

LEXINGTON — District 3 Dawson County Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen is running for a fourth term and cites over a decade of experience in the position.

Rickertsen has represented District 3, which includes the communities of Overton, Sumner and Eddyville, for the past 12 years.

Rickertsen and his wife, Yvonne, live on their farm northeast of Lexington and have been lifelong residents of District 3; he is also a third generation farmer.

In addition to his years as a commissioner, Rickertsen had served on the Dawson County Planning Commission since the mid-70s. He also has held leadership positions as District #25 school board treasurer, president of Dawson County Corn Growers and as a member of Dawson County and Nebraska Farm Bureau, including serving as county president.

He served on two Lexington school bond committees that were instrumental in developing the current middle school and senior high school facilities in Lexington, according to a press release.

Recalling when he ran for the position for the first time, Rickertsen said his neighbors had encouraged him to do so and it was something he was interested in, given his time as a member of the planning commission.

When he was elected to his first term, Rickertsen said there was “way more to the job” than he first realized. He said the job can be challenging and he has learned a great deal over his past three terms.

Rickertsen said he has enjoyed working with the other commissioners over the years, he said they bring a good cross section of experience which helps them to make their decisions. He said no matter if they disagree on an issue, it does not interfere with their ability to work together.

When asked about his decision to run for a fourth term, Rickertsen said the county is in the middle of some projects he is invested in and would like to see them along or finished. Some of the projects he mentioned included the latest one and six year road plan the commissioners approved, it factors in the new east viaduct to be constructed in Lexington.

The county also recently hired a new consultant for human resources, Rickertsen said they want to remain effective in addressing the needs of the county’s employees.

The last thing Rickertsen mentioned was the American Rescue Plan funds the county has received. He said it presents an opportunity to address items that might be cut out of the yearly budget. The commissioners are starting to find the best ways to spend the funds, he said.

Some of the upgrades the commissioners are beginning to consider are needed repairs and remodeling for the courthouse and jail, as well as, needed upgrades for the Road Department facilities across the county.

When asked about challenges Dawson County faces in the future, Rickertsen mentioned security, physically, at the courthouse, jail and county properties and cyber-security.

When asked about the September 2021 ransomware attack on the Dawson County servers, Rickertsen said it was eye opening to how vulnerable online systems can be. He also said the county was attacked randomly and that they are working to remain secure in the future.

Rickertsen also mentioned ensuring the road infrastructure of the county is keeping up with the increasing volumes that are being driven on them every day. He said dollar-wise, roads are one of the most important concerns they deal with.

Rickertsen said at the end of the day, it’s unknown exactly what kind of issues the county will face in the future, but the commissioners should be prepared to react to whatever arises.

“I consider it a privilege to represent my neighbors and friends as the Dawson County Commissioner in District 3. I have nearly 12 years of experience in what is a challenging job. Every time I am asked to vote on difficult issues, I remember I am representing my constituents,” Rickertsen said.

“I am looking forward to serving four more years and actively responding to the concerns of my neighbors and representing District 3 as county commissioner,” concluded Rickertsen.