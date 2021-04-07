Dawson/Gosper County CASA director named as finalist for “Star of the State” award

She said she normally avoids this sort of spotlight of attention, but came to think it was a good way to promote the CASA program and raise awareness for their activities.

Andrews wrote Shaw is continually helping families who are in need of assistance and often finds food assistance, housing assistance, helping to pay rent, getting Christmas presents and birthday gifts for the children in the CASA program.

He also wrote anyone who works with Shaw is a better person because of it due to her positive influence.

“Many children, families, volunteers, several communities in more than just Dawson and Gosper Counties, and the State of Nebraska have been blessed to have a person like Linda Shaw work in the Dawson/Gosper CASA office. She could be a role model for every person in the State of Nebraska,” Andrews wrote.

Shaw intends to use the nomination to promote the CASA program and recruit more volunteers. Last year Dawson/Gosper County CASA helped 108 children and have 26 active volunteers and are training several more.

She noted April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the CASA program is hosting several events including speaking at local churches about the issue. They will present at the Calvary Assembly of God on April 11 and Grace Lutheran Church on April 18.