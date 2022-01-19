Dawson County warns of possible access to personal information after 2021 ransomware attack

“If an individual’s driver’s license number or Social Security number was involved, the County is offering credit-monitoring services at no cost to the affected individual. The County has also established a toll free phone number, which can be used by affected individuals to ask questions and seek additional assistance,” according to the release.

“The county urged affected individuals to take appropriate steps to protect their personal information by remaining vigilant to the possibility of fraud and identity theft by reviewing and monitoring their account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity,” per the release.

“The county indicated that any unauthorized or suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement and the state Attorney General. The county is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and, consistent with its compliance obligations and responsibilities, the county is providing notice of this incident to the Nebraska Attorney General and other appropriate state and federal regulators,” the release stated.

“We are committed to protecting the security of our systems as well as personal information about our employees and residents,” said Elizabeth Waterman, the County Attorney. “The County wants to make sure an incident like this does not happen again, so it has taken a number of steps to change the way it protects information and has enhanced its security procedures.”