Dawson County warns of possible access to personal information after 2021 ransomware attack

LEXINGTON — Dawson County is warning of possible access to personal information after the ransomware attack in 2021.
“Dawson County has notified county employees, residents and vendors that their personal information may have been subject to unauthorized access during a ransomware attack that took place in October,” according to a press release from the county.
On Sept. 29, 2021, Dawson County issued a warning that suspicious activity had been detected on their computer systems over the weekend. However, a large amount of data was compromised during the ransomware attack.
“As soon as county officials became aware of this incident, they launched an investigation, which included bringing in legal counsel with expertise in cyber law – who then engaged a digital forensics company – to assist with the investigation,” according to the release.
“The county also quickly took action to contain the threat, secure systems, and restore affected servers. All essential services continued to operate, including 9-1-1 operations and emergency communications,” according to the release.
“Through its investigation, the county learned that the cybercriminals had accessed the county’s computer network and removed a limited amount of county data before deploying the ransomware. When the county refused to pay the ransom, the cybercriminals posted some county data on the Dark Web. The County immediately began an extensive review of this data and discovered that the data contained personal information,” according to the release.
“If an individual’s driver’s license number or Social Security number was involved, the County is offering credit-monitoring services at no cost to the affected individual. The County has also established a toll free phone number, which can be used by affected individuals to ask questions and seek additional assistance,” according to the release.
“The county urged affected individuals to take appropriate steps to protect their personal information by remaining vigilant to the possibility of fraud and identity theft by reviewing and monitoring their account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity,” per the release.
“The county indicated that any unauthorized or suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement and the state Attorney General. The county is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and, consistent with its compliance obligations and responsibilities, the county is providing notice of this incident to the Nebraska Attorney General and other appropriate state and federal regulators,” the release stated.
“We are committed to protecting the security of our systems as well as personal information about our employees and residents,” said Elizabeth Waterman, the County Attorney. “The County wants to make sure an incident like this does not happen again, so it has taken a number of steps to change the way it protects information and has enhanced its security procedures.”