Dawson County Historical Museum preparing for several summers of locomotive restoration

LEXINGTON — The locomotive located at the Dawson County Historical Museum will be getting a new coat of paint and some renovations over the next two years. The museum has been raising funds through Give BIG Lexington for the past several years for this project.

Executive Director Crystal Werger said the first order of business will be refurbishing parts that need repair. Some of the steel needs to be remade and the rotten wood needs to be removed and replaced.

Sand blasting will be weather dependent, but it will clear off the locomotive so a fresh coat of paint can be applied. Painting will likely take place next summer, Werger said, the work is being done by museum volunteer, Steve Wolfe.

Engine #485 was built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1903 at the Broad St. Philadelphia factory at the cost of $16,483. The locomotive itself is a 2-8-0 Consolidation type and would regularly haul freight and passengers, according the DCHM, likely between North Platte and Kearney.

The locomotive was donated to the city of Lexington in 1956 by the Union Pacific Railroad as they phased out steam engines for diesel locomotives. It found its home along Highway 30 under the water tower, where it was a local attraction and magnet for children to climb on.