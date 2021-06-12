Dawson County Historical Museum preparing for several summers of locomotive restoration

LEXINGTON — The locomotive located at the Dawson County Historical Museum will be getting a new coat of paint and some renovations over the next two years. The museum has been raising funds through Give BIG Lexington for the past several years for this project.
Executive Director Crystal Werger said the first order of business will be refurbishing parts that need repair. Some of the steel needs to be remade and the rotten wood needs to be removed and replaced.
Sand blasting will be weather dependent, but it will clear off the locomotive so a fresh coat of paint can be applied. Painting will likely take place next summer, Werger said, the work is being done by museum volunteer, Steve Wolfe.
Engine #485 was built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1903 at the Broad St. Philadelphia factory at the cost of $16,483. The locomotive itself is a 2-8-0 Consolidation type and would regularly haul freight and passengers, according the DCHM, likely between North Platte and Kearney.
The locomotive was donated to the city of Lexington in 1956 by the Union Pacific Railroad as they phased out steam engines for diesel locomotives. It found its home along Highway 30 under the water tower, where it was a local attraction and magnet for children to climb on.
The 1956 move had involved lying down track across Highway 30 and the locomotive crossed the highway three times as it was maneuvered into its position.
In 1978 the City of Lexington conveyed the locomotive to the Dawson County Historical Museum on the stipulation the old steam engine be moved. Several ideas were thought up of how to do this, including lying rails all the way to the museum on Highway 30 and Taft St.
In 1979, Historical Society president Henry Orthman, contacted Butch and Gary Williams of Hastings, who were home movers and had moved a locomotive in Kearney that year.
The move to the museum took multiple steps, including relocating the Willow Island Depot on the museum ground to serve as a backdrop for the locomotive and its tender load. Prior to the move, Union Pacific crews painted and welded to partially restore Engine 485.
The paint was to cover up a quarter of a decade of exposure to weather, youthful exuberance and a little vandalism.
In November 1980, Engine 485 was lifted from the rails by two eight wheel 75 ton jacks. It was then, beamed, chained and braced on an overweight trailer. The two semis carrying the locomotive and its tender were guided by local law enforcement, going so slow, “it was even registering on the speedometer,” recalled someone involved with the move.
The 18 block journey took around two hours.
While not under her own steam for the final move, a Dawson County Herald article reported that a Johnson Lake resident, Charles Pope, with 38 years of railroad experience, got the smoke stack going again with the help of old inner tubes and a few flares.
Approaching the museum, Pope rang the locomotive’s bell and waved to those watching the move, to “keep the steam up.”
To put a stop to vandalism that occurred after Engine 485’s moved to the museum, a six foot fence was erected around the depot and the locomotive. Some restoration work was also done to account for over a further decade of wear and tear.
It was noted in a Dawson County newsletter in October 1993, Bob Skinner took two days to sand blast the locomotive before applying primer.
Werger said the locomotive is important to Lexington, “because the railroad is the whole reason Lexington is even here. It has been very important to Lex in many areas like bringing people to settle the area, transporting goods and cattle, and transportation for so many different things before cars became as reliable as they are today.”