DAWSON COUNTY — Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Dawson County on Thursday have added to the total number of cases recorded in the past 10 days.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services web page which use to show only the total number of virus cases discovered in a county now include how many have been found in the past 14 days, as well as more information about positive cases, hospitalized cases, recoveries and deaths in the state as a whole.
In the past 14 days, Dawson County has recorded 10 more cases of the virus. The total number of cases which have been detected since the outbreak began now numbers 854. There have been eight deaths due to the virus.
To the south, Gosper County still sits at 13 total cases and has not discovered any in the last 14 days. There have been no deaths in the county.
There was one other new case recorded in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, in Phelps County.
In the past two weeks, neighboring counties like Buffalo has discovered six cases; Custer, seven cases; Lincoln, three cases and Phelps, three cases.
As the outbreak has continued, the area hardest hit in the state is Douglas County, which contains the state’s largest metropolitan city of Omaha.
In the past two weeks the county has recorded 1,247 new cases, more than the next ten counties with the highest past 14 day totals combined. The county in total has recorded 6,534 cases of the virus to date.
Another county which has been hit hard is Dakota County, in the far northeastern portion of the state. The total number of cases recorded in the county stand at 1,745, nearly eight percent of the county’s total population. In the past two weeks they have recorded 34 more cases.
Other counties with high number of positive cases in the past two weeks include Sarpy, Lancaster and Dodge.
The total number of cases across the state of Nebraska is 18,221, with 12,099 recovered and 257 deaths attributed to the virus.
