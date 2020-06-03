Dawson County courthouse to be open by appointment, open to public June 15

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County courthouse opened by appointment only on Wednesday, June 3, and will be open to the public with some restrictions on Monday, June 15.
The Dawson County commissioners, during their Monday meeting held via teleconference, made the decision to open up the courthouse by appointment only starting on Wednesday, June 3.
Those entering the courthouse will be required to wear a mask, will have their temperature checked at the door and will be asked questions related to their health, the same process which was in place before the courthouse was closed to the public.
Entrance to the courthouse will be limited to the east entrance on Grant St.
On June 15, the courthouse will open to foot traffic, but the numbers of people inside the courthouse will be monitored. If the number of people exceeds capacity, people will be asked to wait outside until someone leaves and a spot opens up.
People who have business with the county court and district court will be allowed entrance to the courthouse.
The commissioners request residents still do everything they can to access the courthouse remotely, by phone, mail, etc. The idea is for foot traffic to be reserved for people who must conduct their business in person.
Governor Pete Ricketts had originally announced any courthouse which hadn’t full opened by June 8, wouldn’t be eligible to receive COVID-19 relief funds which were made available through the federal CARES Act.
This was changed to June 15, as many county boards were not scheduled to meet before this date.
According to information from Gov. Ricketts, $100 million is available to local governments, which would help for the acquisition of personal protective equipment, sanitizing products, testing equipment, ventilators and other necessary items.
In other COVID-19 news, the commissioners made another amendment to their virus leave policy. It added a clause to allow the commissioners to deny the leave if they found there were abuses of the policy.
The commissioners discussed an agreement with the City of Lexington, which would allow the county to place radio equipment on the top of the water tower. Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said this is a backup from the 911 system and the county will have to pay the electrical costs, which should be minor.
Woldt added if service for the equipment is discontinued, the county will be responsible for its removal. The commissioners approved the agreement.
Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared before the commissioners to discuss several items, the first of which was the purchase of a sign truck from National Auto Fleet Group. The truck fulfills special needs of the county and the specifications of the vehicle will be decided by Christiansen. The purchase was approved.
The next item was discussion surrounding fall and winter hours for the road department.
Currently the road department works 10 hour days, four days a week, which Christiansen said helps the road department accomplish more, as the first hour of the day is servicing the necessary equipment and transporting it to where it needs to be. In the winter, the department begins clearing snow by 6 a.m., Christiansen said.
No changes were made to the department’s hours.
The last item Christiansen brought before the commissioners was a certificate of a projects completion which needed to be sent to the state, which was approved.
Daniel Penner, a trapper with the United States Department of Agriculture, USDA, was present at the meeting to present a contract between the department and the county.
Penner also presented a report about how many animals had been trapped or killed, their species and by what process it was done. He told the commissioners in most cases they cannot relocate animals like badgers, beavers or coyotes, as they will likely cause issues where they are relocated, so the animals are euthanized.
The commissioners approved the USDA contract.
Another action the commissioners took was to reappoint Lexington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarah Neben to the Dawson County Visitor’s Committee.
Dan Schwartzkopft with Krull Agency was also present and presented an update on employee health insurance, the commissioners renewed the policy. They also discussed employee health insurance premium costs.
During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners reviewed the exempt status of different entities which were asking for permissive exemptions.
After discussion about the exemptions, the commissioners unanimously approved exemptions for Cozad Child Care, Sun Theatre in Gothenburg, Asambleas De Dios and the Lexington Regional Health Center.
The commissioners voted to deny the exemption for the Lexington Community Foundation, citing their form was not filled out properly. Commissioner Bill Stewart voted against the denial, citing they had been exempt in the past.
The commissioners also voted to deny an exemption for the Eddyville American Legion. Commissioners Dean Kugler and Stewart voted against the denial, citing the minimal taxes due from the evaluation. Chairmen Dennis Rickertsen and Commissioners P.J. Jacobson and Butch Hagan voted for denial.
The commissioners voted to exempt all but one of properties owned by St. Ann’s Parish on the east side of town. The property which was denied was outside the city limits and is being farmed for income, the commissioners said.
An exemption from the Bishop and Trustees of Diocese of Nebraska was denied.
Tax corrections were approved for parcels owned by Darin Brown, Bryan Brede, Larry Allen and Dennis Bockus. The commissioners also approved value notice changes.
