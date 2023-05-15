LEXINGTON — After several months of meetings, hours of public comment and debates about the best course, the Dawson County Commissioners adopted their wind energy regulations on Monday, May 15.

Background

The focus on wind energy came to a head when landowners around the Sumner area received a wind farm and easement agreement from NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Fla., in late 2022.

The documents were related to a “Canaday Wind Energy Center” that was proposed to be located in the county.

“We are in the initial stages of assessing whether this community is compatible for a renewable energy project. This includes evaluating existing transmission infrastructure, landowner and county officials’ interest, as well as conducting environmental surveys,” said Sara Cassidy, spokesperson for NextEra Energy Resources in late 2022.

“If our assessments are favorable, the project would be subject to the appropriate approval process,” Cassidy said, “Renewable energy projects, like the proposed wind site are attractive to local communities, as they provide numerous economic benefits, including good jobs and the potential for millions of dollars in additional tax revenue, which can be used to enhance schools, roads and essential services.”

Area landowners appealed to the county commissioners, who approved a one year moratorium on wind farm applications in November 2022.

Since then, the Dawson County Planning Commission has held several meetings where they have taken public comment to create amendments related to wind farms.

During a December meeting, many of the residents requested five mile setbacks from non-participating properties. Gene Coldwell, project manager with NextEra Energy Resources said set-backs of this distance would effectively zone out wind energy projects in the county.

Regulations

Don Batie, Planning Commission Secretary, reviewed the commercial Wind Energy Conservation Systems (WECS) amendments with commissioners.

The Planning Commission proposed three mile set-backs from the property line of a non-participating land owner and public conservation lands, including wildlife management areas and state recreation areas.

The distance from a dwelling unit on participating land or road right-of-ways was set at three times the total height of a turbine.

Batie said tip height had been included in the draft amendments, but asked the commissioners to amend, “tip height,” to “total height” in their final regulations.

Regulations for metrological towers were also included, the distance being 1.1 times the total height of the tower from a boundary.

There was a provision that allowed the owner of a proposed WECS or turbine that requests to build closer than the aforementioned setbacks, to obtain an Impact Easement Agreement with any existing landowner.

Shadow/Flicker was a new section that was added and was specified as, “The shadow cast by the rotating blades of a wind turbine which moves with the blades.”

After some discussion, the Planning Commission decided the amendment should state, “Shadow-flicker shall not be permitted on any dwelling or public road.”

A flicker study will be to be submitted and contain several pieces of input including, turbine location, shadow-flicker receptors on dwellings, topographical information, turbine rotor diameter, wind speed and direction frequency, sunshine hours and identification of model and turbine size.

Output from the model must include calculated shadow-flicker at selected receptors, tabulated and plotted times of day with shadow-flicker at selected receptors and maps showing turbine locations, receptors and iso-line contours indicators of projected shadow flicker times.

The zero tolerance for shadow-flicker in certain areas had been questioned in the review stage. Batie said the commission felt that shadow-flicker on a public roadway was, “dangerous.”

It was mentioned that if the studies are through, with precise calculations, there should not be any violations.

Another point of contention was a section about the clustering of turbines.

A new section added by the Planning Commission states, “Each WECS…shall be separated from any other commercial scale wind system or turbine by 2,640 feet.”

Commissioner Rick Zarek said that much thought has been put into the regulations to protect non-participating landowners, but questioned if this section went too far in telling participating landowners what they could or couldn’t do with their own land.

“I am not sure I see the need for this,” Zarek said of the clustering regulation.

The maximum tip height of any WECS was set at 600 feet from the original grade of the land, the Planning Commission wrote.

The Planning Commission also determined that no WECS shall be located in an Airport Hazard Area District and all must use aircraft detection lighting systems.

Discussion during public hearings had focused on the decommissioning of the WECS. There were amendments made stating that items located six feet below the original grade must be removed within 180 days of the discontinued use.

Any decommissioned WECS must also be removed from the site and disposed of in an approved landfill or recycling location. The decommissioning will have to be done by a third party, Batie said.

All decommissioned sites including access roads will also need to be restored to conditions consistent with the surrounding land, unless the landowners want the roads to remain. This restoration shall also be maintained for five years after the initial restoration is complete, the Planning Commission wrote.

A section was amended to change the specifications from 50 decibels to 40 decibels allowance at the nearest structure to a WECS.

There was also a new section added to include that any WECS operator shall provide emergency response training for rural fire departments that have WECS operating within their district.

Points had been made about transmission lines going to and from the WECS.

Batie said the Planning Commission had not included any regulations regarding the lines because lines reaching a substation are under the Southwest Power Pool and other energy entities. He said they fall outside of the county’s scope.

There were also amendments regarding road and bridges to be used in construction, maintaining and decommissioning of a WECS, a fund for annual payments per towers and site insurance.

Batie thanked the commissioners for their joint meeting they held to give the planning commission direction and said he appreciated the commissioners who listened to, “hours and hours,” of public comment.

In turn, the commissioners thanked Batie and the planning commission for all the work they did, from listening to public comment, to crafting the amendments.

Batie said, “We love this county, we want to keep it progressive, but safe.”

Public Comments

There were additional public comments from Sumner area residents.

Patrick Martin asked the commissioners to include a provision in the section about decommissioning that the blades have to be taken out the same way they were brought in and in the largest pieces possible.

Matt McTygue asked the commissioners to have a “chain of command,” in place for when complaints were made about the WECS. He noted there should be a clear line of where complaints are lodged, how they are addressed, if they are legitimate, how they are investigated and how infractions are enforced.

Other comments included lowering the decibel level to 37 db during the night, others asked for five mile setbacks, citing the height of the WECS.

Lee Greenwald, an attorney representing NextEra Energy Resources, said the desire for strong regulations is often driven by a group of local landowners who ask, “To have their annoyances regulated.”

He asked that the voices of the landowners who wish to participate and develop their property through wind energy also be heard. Greenwald said wind energy is a legal use for a property and is constitutionally protected.

Greenwald said three mile setbacks go, “beyond the pale,” of sound regulations. He said with this in place, non-participating landowners would have a veto of around 18,000 acres around their property.

He noted that hazardous waste sites have less distance for setbacks than the proposed three miles for WECS.

He also added that the WECS inability to cast shadow-flicker on a public road on dwelling per the regulations would create impossible conditions for development.

“This sends the message that Dawson County is closed to wind development,” Greenwald said.

He asked that the commissioners use their conditional use permit process to address WECS on a case by case basis.

Greenwald concluded by saying that the private citizens at the meeting are not at legal risk, but the county could be. He asked if the county wants a “de facto moratorium on wind energy.”

Scott Gropp, an attorney representing the Sumner area landowners, said that there have been other regulations on distance in other counties that wind energy companies have not challenged and been able to develop.

He said there is no current legal precedent as to what too far of a setback is.

The commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the regulations as presented, with the amendment regarding total height.

Other Businesses

The commissioners also held a public hearing for a conditional use permit made by Steve Buss for a vehicle storage building on E. 6th St. In Cozad. The permit had been tabled at a previous meeting and was being revisited.

Points about the number of inoperable vehicles on the property were discussed; Buss said he has been able to remove around 10 of the disused cars on the site.

Commissioner P.J. Jacobson noted there were still around 30 vehicles on the site.

Buss said he plans to store as many of the vehicles inside the proposed, 6,500 square foot structure as he could, while still working to remove the disused vehicles from the site.

Jacobson noted that one citizen had called him asking the permit for the building not to be approved. He said he was on the fence regarding the issue himself, as Buss has been removing vehicles but there are still many left on the property.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said Buss has shown good cause by working to clean up the property and noted the Planning Commission had approved the permit.

The commissioners voted to approve the permit with the stipulation that after the building is constructed; only five inoperable or unlicensed vehicles remain outside, per the county’s regulations.

The commissioners voted to give Virgin Pulse a 90 day notice of contract termination and approved a special designated liquor license permit for the Cozad Elks Club regarding a wedding reception.

The commissioners then entered executive session to discuss pending litigation with Jeff Kirkpatrick, representing the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.