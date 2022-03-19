Dawson County Commissioners make adjustment to liquor license hours

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners made an adjustment to the liquor license hours and made them uniform for each day.

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 15, Commissioner Bill Stewart said two weeks ago, Gosper County passed a resolution to expand their liquor license hours on Sunday to 9 a.m.

Stewart noted the disparity between the counties two different liquor license hours would be highlighted at Johnson Lake, as it is split by the county line and businesses would be selling at different times.

He said he spoke with several businesses about changing the liquor license hours and they were in favor. There are around eight businesses that would be impacted by the change.

After a brief discussion, it was decided to set the liquor license hours as 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. on both on sale and off sale, seven days a week, so that their times were uniform. The resolution was approved.

Dawson County Sherif Ken Moody appeared with the monthly crime report and said the jail population Tuesday morning was 96. He also noted they passed a recent jail inspection.

Moody said their three new investigator vehicles have come in and a new road cruiser, that was delayed, arrived as its being outfitted.

Moody also spoke about seeking bids for two new boilers in the jail. Any solicited bids received will be opened at the April 18 meeting; the commissioners approved the sheriff’s office seeking bids.

The commissioners considered an agreement with W Design for a courthouse remodeling project. Representatives with W Design took a tour of the courthouse and will provide designs and probable costs for the project.

Areas looking to be remodeled are the County Clerk and election office, the former courtroom on the second floor and the front entrance to the courthouse and the jail. The commissioners approved the agreement.

Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared seeking an approval for a bid for a three quarter ton pickup. Christiansen said this had been bid on in November but had been canceled and new pickups are becoming difficult to find for purchase.

Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen, appearing via Zoom, asked how critical it was to replace the current pickup.

Christiansen said it was “fairly critical,” as they have a system to phasing out older vehicles and he said he worries about when the next opportunity to purchase one will be.

A bid from Platte Valley Auto for $37,080.00 had been obtained and was accepted.

The next item to consider was two bids for the painting of Dawson County Road shops. Chairman P.J. Jacobson and Commissioner Rod Reynolds had taken a tour of the shops recently and found they could all use new paint.

A low bid had been received from John Costello of North Platte for $33,300.00 to paint all of the buildings, roofs and sidewalls, except the Lexington shop. Jacobson said this project would be paid for by their American Rescue Plan funds, their first instance of using these federally provided funds.

When asked why the Lexington shop was being left out, Reynolds said the county may plan to move out of the space in the near future.

The next item was the Local Emergency Planning Committee Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Plan.

Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said a group of community members representing different industries and businesses had spent the last several months going over the response plan and fine tuning it for the county. Once approved the plan would have to be reviewed on a yearly basis.

The LEPC response plan was approved.

The commissioners also discussed Zelle Human Resource Group and outsourcing their human resources to the business. Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn said the group had been, “very gracious” to work with. The commissioners approved the agreement.