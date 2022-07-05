Dawson County Commissioners continue to discuss salary increases

LEXINGTON — Salary increases for employees continued to be discussed by the Dawson County Commissioners during their regular meeting on Friday, July 1.

The commissioners had opened discussions about a proposed salary increase for the next fiscal year during their last meeting in June.

It was noted by county employees that area businesses have been issuing large raises of $3 to $9 as they attempt to attract workers in job sectors that continue to be rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska’s historically low unemployment rate has also been difficult on businesses that are looking to fill positions.

Commissioner Bill Stewart proposed a $1 increase for everyone, saying that it would keep the different salary levels more equal. Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen voiced support for this, saying it would not exaggerate the differences in salaries.

Commissioner Rod Reynolds proposed giving a pool of funds to the elected officials and allowing them to manage their employees pay as they saw fit. He said it would be beneficial to give the officials this leeway to award good work by employees.

Stewart noted they merely make a recommendation to the officials, who can take their own course of action regarding pay.

Also discussed at the prior meeting was the county employee wellness program. County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky said their year is up with Health Break, who has provided the program and the county has until July 15 to signal their intent to renew or seek a new contract.

The commissioners voted to table the matter until the July 1 meeting where they wanted to speak with Dan Schwartzkopf, who provides their employee health insurance updates.

Schwartzkopf gave the commissioners updates on different programs that they could choose. He supported a program that tested employees to screen for developing health issues and provided them with options and solutions to help lead a healthy lifestyle.

The commissioners chose to weigh their options and make decision about the employee health program at their July 15 meeting.

During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners approved motor vehicle tax exemptions for Farnam Church of Nazarene for a 1998 Chevrolet Express bus that the church recently purchased.

The commissioners also approved late filings from Church of Christ, Living Hope Assembly of God, Inc. and Gothenburg Community Playhouse.

Zlatkovsky noted the commissioners had approved late filings from these non-profits before and that they would be charged a $100 fine for the late filing.

The last item approved was a report of destroyed real estate from Carlos and Ashley Pano, the property had been damaged in a fire and the assessed value was changed to reflect this.