Dawson County commissioners approve state radio system for sheriff’s office

Chief Deputy Greg Gilg said after the meeting that the state system would allow for a neighboring county, such as Buffalo, who are also on the state system, to take over dispatch duties if for some reason Dawson County’s system went down.

Commissioner Rod Reynolds asked how the upgrade would affect the dispatching duties, as the office handles dispatches for Lexington and Gosper County. Wozny said there would be no limit on the abilities and they could still do everything they are doing today.

Wozny also said the upgrade would better prepare the sheriff’s office for the future, as there are likely coming mandates on communications equipment. He said at that point it will be a mandate and not a choice for the county.

Jacobson said so far they have been lucky with their current system, but said the radios are a lifeline for the deputies and communication keeps them safe. He noted they have a great opportunity with around $800,000 in grant funds to upgrade.

When asked about a timeline Winchester said Motorola would take a team of 10 to 15 people to set up, it would take around two to four weeks for the radios and four to eight weeks for the console installation. The whole process would take around a month.