Dawson County commissioners approve state radio system for sheriff’s office

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office radios will be getting an upgrade and will be part of the state radio system.
During the Dawson County Commissioners meeting on Friday, April 30, Sheriff Ken Moody appeared to discuss the costs to upgrade their radio systems. He was joined by Brandon Winchester with Motorola and Tim Wozny with Platte Valley Communications.
Moody said their current radio system was installed in 1995 and has been upgraded over the years, but dead spots remain in some of the rural areas of Dawson County. In these areas a deputy cannot contact anyone on the radio, which could be a threat to their safety.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said dead spots can cost lives and they are a cause for concern.
The items to upgrade would be the consoles, radios and recorders.
Moody said they did some testing with Motorola’s system and said he drove all the way to Sumner and could use the radio the entire time.
Jacobson asked Wozny about the life expectancy of the equipment; Wozny said around 14 years could be expected. He said these items are, “mission critical,” and would be updated continuously so they stay up to date.
When asked for his assessment, Wozny said the upgrade would be a, “huge benefit,” for the sheriff’s office as it would allow for portable-to-portable radio coverage, which is becoming a more critical way for deputies to communicate. With the new system, there would also be opportunities for future upgrades.
Chief Deputy Greg Gilg said after the meeting that the state system would allow for a neighboring county, such as Buffalo, who are also on the state system, to take over dispatch duties if for some reason Dawson County’s system went down.
Commissioner Rod Reynolds asked how the upgrade would affect the dispatching duties, as the office handles dispatches for Lexington and Gosper County. Wozny said there would be no limit on the abilities and they could still do everything they are doing today.
Wozny also said the upgrade would better prepare the sheriff’s office for the future, as there are likely coming mandates on communications equipment. He said at that point it will be a mandate and not a choice for the county.
Jacobson said so far they have been lucky with their current system, but said the radios are a lifeline for the deputies and communication keeps them safe. He noted they have a great opportunity with around $800,000 in grant funds to upgrade.
When asked about a timeline Winchester said Motorola would take a team of 10 to 15 people to set up, it would take around two to four weeks for the radios and four to eight weeks for the console installation. The whole process would take around a month.
The commissioners voted and approved the proposal from Motorola, $690,000 and $43,490 for all equipment and warranties.
A public hearing was held regarding a conditional use permit made by Ricky Reid for a personal storage building at Lakeview Acres.
Reid said his intention was to build a storage unit on the second tier of Lakeview Acres, as the lots along the lake are too small for any new additions. He said the storage unit would only be for himself and he would store his tools and a couple vehicles.
Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the planning commission approved the permit and the only member of the public attending was someone else who was interested in doing the same thing. She said there is a lot of interest in second tier of Lakeview Acres for storage buildings.
The commissioners approved the permit.
Two other public hearings were also held regarding conditional use permits for solar arrays made by Bart Beattie with Beattie Family Farms in the Sumner area.
Beattie said the solar arrays would be installed on the roofs of the buildings and one would be mounted on the ground to better capture sunlight. He said the arrays would decrease their power usage by 25 percent.
Beattie said Dawson Public Power District already signed off on the plan, as they would switch from solar power during the day to DPPD energy at night.
He said their business was trying to be proactive on using green energy, as there might be credits in the future for those who are using green energy in some way.
Commissioner Dean Kugler asked Beattie about the lifespan of the solar arrays. Beattie said they should last around 30 years and they are built sturdy to withstand the weather. If they are damaged by a weather event, such as hail, the panels are made to be replaced and covered by insurance.
Holbrook said the planning commission approved both permits and the commissioners voted to do the same.
Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared regarding a study to vacate a portion of Road 442. He said a property owner in the area wants more freedom to use the road. The area in question is a minimum maintenance road and there is a signed civil agreement with land owners that would be affected.
The commissioners approved Christiansen studying the matter and returning with a decision at the June 1 meeting.
Christiansen also discussed bids received for the 2021 concrete resurfacing project. The commissioners voted to approve Paulsen Inc. bid of $5,092,846.00 with an alternate item for a four foot widening along the west side of south Adams St. for $110,566.25.
Gravel bids had also been gathered, Overton Sand and Gravel were awarded bids in Range 19 and 20 and one section in Range 22. Paulsen Inc. was awarded bids in Range 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25.
Chairman Bill Stewart said he and County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky spoke with auditors regarding the July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 audit. He said there were no issues with the audit and the commissioners voted to accept their findings.
The commissioners also approved a contract with Stanard Appraisal for appraisal services. At the moment, the Assessor’s office does not employ a full time appraiser, Zlatkovsky said, Stanard Appraisal handles services for around 40 to 60 counties across Nebraska.
A special designated liquor licenses for an Aug. 28, 2021 wedding reception was also approved by the commissioners.
During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners discussed a tax correction for Cheema Investments, LLC, owners of Thrifty’s Gas and Liquor, the former Pump and Pantry location.
There was a disagreement with the assessed value of the gas station, with the county assessing a higher value for improvements while Cheema Investments, LLC, disagreed and sought a lower value. The issue went to the Tax Equalization and Review committee who ruled in favor of Cheema.
Assessor John Moore said the commissioners could appeal the ruling if they disagreed and many stated they did, but Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen said it was time for the county to cut their losses, as the total tax value was not overly large.
The correction was approved but the commissioners noted their disagreement with the TERC ruling.
There was a request from the Overton Rodeo Club for tax exemption on three parcels they owned. Moore said the club claims they are an educational group and should be exempt, but the state doesn’t think so.
The commissioners voted to deny the request.
Other action taken was to approve tax exemption for the entities discussed during the April 1 public hearing and a motor vehicle exemption for a 1983 Chevrolet owned by Ministerio Dios es Armo.
Moore told the commissioners it was a pleasure and an honor to serve the people of Dawson County, he retired from the position of Assessor on April 30.