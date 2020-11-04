Dawson County 2020 General Election Results

DAWSON COUNTY — Voters in Dawson County who hadn’t voted early took to the polls on Tuesday to vote for a variety of issues including local positions and several state wide issues.
In local races, Rod Reynolds will now represent district five of Dawson County on the board of commissioners after beating incumbent Butch Hagan during the May primary.
Voters chose to elect Jana Hoos, Rachel Hrasky and Jennifer Anderson to the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller School Board.
To represent the west ward on the Cozad City Council, voters chose Torrey Kloppenborg over Debra McArdle.
In a similar situation J. Buddenberg was chosen over William Rahjes to represent the east ward on the Gothenburg City Council.
To represent the village of Farnam, Michal Russman, Darla Lungrin and Cory Heath were voted in.
Over in Overton, Ron Davey, Howard Roth and Jeremy Shubert were chosen by voters.
To the north, in Sumner, Eddy Dean Nichols, Cale Eacker and Troy Ross were picked.
For the first proposed amendment, which would remove slavery as a crime from the state constitution. Since 1875, the Nebraska Constitution has prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude, expect as a punishment for those convicted of crimes.
Overall, 56 percent of Dawson County voters approved removing the clause, while 43 percent voted not to. The amendment was approved on the state level, 68 percent voted to remove slavery as punishment.
The second proposed amendment, would increase the repayment period for tax increment financing from 15 to 20 years for areas where more than one-half of properties are designated as extremely blighted.
There were 58 percent of Dawson County voters who approve, 41 percent who did not. This amendment passed on the state level, with 61 percent voting in favor.
Initiative 428, which could limit the annual interest charged for delayed deposit services, commonly known as payday lending, to 36 percent.
In Dawson County, 77 percent of the voters approved the cap, while 22 percent opposed it. Nebraska as a whole approved the amendment, with 82 percent voting in favor of the cap.
Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 would allow, authorize, regulate and tax gambling at licensed racetracks in the state.
For 429, 52 percent of Dawson County voters approved, 47 percent did not. For 430, 52 percent approved, 47 percent did not and for 431, 55 percent approved while 44 percent did not.
All three gambling initiatives passed on the state level by over 60 percent margin in all three cases.
President and Vice President
Rep. Trump/Pence: 6,487
Dem. Biden/Harris: 2,484
Lib. Jorgensen/Cohen: 156
Write-Ins: 13
United States Senator
Rep. Ben Sasse: 6,429
Dem. Chris Janicek: 1,819
Lib. Gene Siadek: 475
Write-Ins: 165
Congress Third District
Rep. Adrian Smith: 6,746
Dem. Mark Elworth Jr.: 1,937
Lib. Dustin Hobbs: 278
Write-Ins: 10
Commissioner District 1
Rep. E. Dean Kugler: 2,148
Write-Ins: 22
Commissioner District 4
Rep. P.J. Jacobson: 1,830
Write-Ins: 22
Commissioner District 5
Rep. Rod B. Reynolds: 952
Write-Ins: 42
Retain Judge Stine
Yes: 6,210
No: 1,397
Retain Judge Block
Yes: 6,113
No: 1,372
Retain Judge Steenburg
Yes: 6,179
No: 1,383
Retain Judge Turnbull
Yes: 6,179
No: 1,383
Central Community College District 2
Linda Heiden: 7,223
Write-Ins: 59
Central Community College at Large
Sam Cowman: 7,061
Write-Ins: 67
Central Platte NRD – Sub District 1
Jay Richeson: 4,381
Write-Ins: 25
Central Platte NRD – Sub District 2
Dwayne Margritz: 3,121
Write-Ins: 40
Central Platte NRD – Sub District 3
Marvion Reichert Jr.: 107
Write-Ins: 1
Custer Public Power District
Bradley Bartak: 2
Wayne Licking: 0
Write-Ins: 0
Dawson Public Power District Directors
Robert Kennicutt: 2,728
Write-Ins: 16
ESU 10 District 8
Teresa Osborn: 4,566
Write-Ins: 55
County Weed Board
Dean Brand: 5,611
Matt Hothem: 5,096
Lexington School Board
Carlos Saiz: 1,997
Larry Steinberger: 1,797
Cindy Benjamin: 1,888
Write-Ins: 46
Cozad School Board
Ann Burckholder: 1,503
Michele Starman: 1,366
Joel Carlson: 1,226
Gothenburg School Board
Becky Jobman: 1,478
Kyle Fornoff: 1,255
Kelly Terrell: 1,203
Write-Ins: 12
Overton School Board
Joel Meier: 422
Keith Rudeen: 362
Heather Brennan: 349
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller School Board
Jana Hoos: 236
Rachel Hrasky: 223
Jennifer Anderson: 135
Kirby Burden: 128
Todd Ibach: 107
Brock Elsen: 100
Write-Ins: 4
Callaway School Board
Michael Reiff: 9
Rhonda Pandorf: 8
Jim Phelps: 8
Write-Ins: 0
Elm Creek School Board
Morgan Fouts: 8
J.C. Ourada: 8
Lynette Mitchell: 6
Ryan Harbur: 4
Suzanne Brodine: 0
Write-Ins: 0
Elwood School Board
Kelly Gydesen: 177
Bryant Knoerzer: 165
Nicholas Niemeier: 147
Write-Ins: 0
Eustis-Farnam School Board
Michael Oberg: 148
Jeffrey Loshonkohl: 142
Alan Smith: 126
Nick Toberer: 89
Write-Ins: 1
Lexington City Council
Dora Vivas: 1,586
Steve Smith: 1,348
Jeremy Roberts: 1,300
Write-Ins: 19
Cozad City Council East Ward
Ronald Olds: 667
Write-Ins: 6
Cozad City Council West Ward
Torrey Kloppenborg: 346
Debra McArdle: 323
Write-Ins: 1
Gothenburg City Council East Ward
J. Buddenberg: 400
William Rahjes: 374
Write-Ins: 2
Gothenburg City Council West Ward
Jeffrey Kennedy: 627
Write-Ins: 26
Lexington Airport
Dwayne Margirz: 1,680
C. Rex Adams: 1,511
Write-Ins: 22
Cozad Airport (Six year term)
Stephan Hanna: 1,302
Write-Ins: 5
Cozad Airport (Four year term)
Allison Donner: 1,363
Write-Ins: 5
Gothenburg Airport
Roger Tederman: 1,224
Lorie Hoesel: 847
Write-Ins: 7
Eddyville Village Board
Gary Rohde: 42
Sara Nichols: 28
Write-Ins: 1
Village of Farnam
Michal Russman: 65
Darla Lungrin: 58
Cory Heath: 40
Rebecca Tobin: 25
William Penton: 23
Write-Ins: 40
Village of Overton
Ron Davey: 154
Howard Roth: 117
Jeremy Shubert: 109
Rob Ecklund: 81
Robert Ditson: 73
Art Kiger: 71
Ray Maring: 30
Write-Ins: 0
Village of Sumner
Eddy Dean Nichols: 119
Cale Eacker: 95
Troy Ross: 71
Jeff Refior: 59
Write-Ins: 2
Proposed Amendment No. 1 (Remove Slavery as Punishment for Crime)
For: 4,544
Against: 3,508
Proposed Amendment No. 2 (Tax Increment Financing)
For: 4,621
Against: 3,234
Initiative Measure 428 (Payday Lender Interest Rate Cap)
For: 6,333
Against: 1,799
Initiative Measure 429 (Authorize Laws for Gambling at Racetracks)
For: 4,567
Against: 4,066
Initiative Measure 430 (Authorize Gambling at Racetracks)
For: 4,511
Against: 4,162
Initiative Measure 431 (Tax on Gambling at Racetracks)
For: 4,775
Against: 3,876
