Dawson County 2020 General Election Results

Overall, 56 percent of Dawson County voters approved removing the clause, while 43 percent voted not to. The amendment was approved on the state level, 68 percent voted to remove slavery as punishment.

The second proposed amendment, would increase the repayment period for tax increment financing from 15 to 20 years for areas where more than one-half of properties are designated as extremely blighted.

There were 58 percent of Dawson County voters who approve, 41 percent who did not. This amendment passed on the state level, with 61 percent voting in favor.

Initiative 428, which could limit the annual interest charged for delayed deposit services, commonly known as payday lending, to 36 percent.

In Dawson County, 77 percent of the voters approved the cap, while 22 percent opposed it. Nebraska as a whole approved the amendment, with 82 percent voting in favor of the cap.

Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 would allow, authorize, regulate and tax gambling at licensed racetracks in the state.

For 429, 52 percent of Dawson County voters approved, 47 percent did not. For 430, 52 percent approved, 47 percent did not and for 431, 55 percent approved while 44 percent did not.