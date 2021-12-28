Dawson Area Development reflects on work in 2021, looks ahead to 2022 with new ideas

McClintic said she would like to bring in a professional in residence, such as a lawyer or accountant, who could meet with prospective business owners and entrepreneurs to help guide them or provide resources.

Anyone interested in this can contact McClintic at dawsonareadirector@gmail.com.

Speaking to the TIE Center, McClintic said she wants it to be more than support for their members, but benefit and promote local businesses in the area.

DAD also offers a STEM trailer that goes around to Lexington, Elwood and Eustis schools to demonstrate the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. At the moment, the trailer is fully booked through the spring.

DAD also sought this year to be a stronger resource for training. Using $52,000 from a CARES Act grant, they were able to offer trainings for Microsoft Office and websites for e-commerce. McClintic said these skills are needed even more as the pandemic continues to effect businesses.

There were also six different leadership workshops offered throughout the year that focused on topics like conflict resolution and identifying strengths. There will be six new leadership trainings on new topics offered next year.