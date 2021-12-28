Dawson Area Development reflects on work in 2021, looks ahead to 2022 with new ideas

LEXINGTON — In year two of a pandemic, Dawson Area Development continued to find ways to aid the community through a variety of ways and has new ideas to move with into 2022.
Dawson Area Development (DAD) Executive Director Andrea McClintic spoke with the Lexington Clipper-Herald about the work DAD had performed throughout 2021.
One of the issues throughout the area is housing and getting resources on hand to help address the problem was one of the focuses of DAD.
In September, it was announced by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development that DAD would receive $313,500 from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
DAD applied for the funds in place of Lexington, Sumner, Eustis and Farnam, all the communities in the service area were contacted to see if they would be interested in putting funds toward the local matching grant.
The four communities will be able to utilize the funds for both low-interest construction loans and down payment assistance for the individuals who purchase the homes.
McClintic also wrote Gothenburg’s recertification application that awarded $313,000. The application was awarded on its first submission, usually the applications are sent back for a rewrite as adjustments are needed.
Also in the vein of grant writing, next year DAD will be opening this service to anyone in the business or community development area.
Grant writing usually requires items like a needs statement, program narratives, budget narratives, impact discussions, etc. The need for precision, thoroughness and organization is critical to being awarded any grant.
DAD also plans to officially open their Training, Innovation and Entrepreneur (TIE) Center in 2022, but the space has been open in the DAD office since 2020.
The TIE Center is an open concept work place, with high speed internet, a meeting space and other office amenities like a copier/printer, 3D printer and a vinyl cutter.
Outside of the amenities, McClintic said community building between entrepreneurs and business owners is another benefit of the space. “It’s all about creating connections,” she said.
At the moment, the space is a third of its capacity and it can be used by entrepreneurs for a reasonable fee. For a daily use it is $10, a weekly membership is $50 and keyless access allows for round the clock availability, a monthly membership is $150 and reserving a dedicated desk is $250 per month.
The board room is also open to community organizations, free of charge.
McClintic said she would like to bring in a professional in residence, such as a lawyer or accountant, who could meet with prospective business owners and entrepreneurs to help guide them or provide resources.
Anyone interested in this can contact McClintic at dawsonareadirector@gmail.com.
Speaking to the TIE Center, McClintic said she wants it to be more than support for their members, but benefit and promote local businesses in the area.
DAD also offers a STEM trailer that goes around to Lexington, Elwood and Eustis schools to demonstrate the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. At the moment, the trailer is fully booked through the spring.
DAD also sought this year to be a stronger resource for training. Using $52,000 from a CARES Act grant, they were able to offer trainings for Microsoft Office and websites for e-commerce. McClintic said these skills are needed even more as the pandemic continues to effect businesses.
There were also six different leadership workshops offered throughout the year that focused on topics like conflict resolution and identifying strengths. There will be six new leadership trainings on new topics offered next year.
This was also the third year DAD offered their Youth Leadership Class.
The classes are comprised of a nine session/nine-month class on leadership and the Dawson County area. Class members will hear from decision makers that are a part of the Dawson County area.
Students learn about topics like Agriculture, Energy and Environment; Local Government and Law Enforcement; Education, HHS, Business, Industry and Media; State Government, Art, Culture and Recreation and participate in a Water Power and Irrigation Tour.
The Youth Leadership class typically consists of juniors that are interested in expanding their leadership roles. This year DAD has also included seniors because of the COVID-19 impact in 2020.
The students in this year’s class include Makayla Adams – Lexington; Jada Araujo – Overton; Taya Berry – Lexington; Sydney Houchin – Gothenburg; Tara Linn – Cozad; Skyler Ober – Farnam; Emma Peterson – Gothenburg; Shaundra Wiederholt – Cozad; Brayden Wilkinson – Cozad; Jacie Wolfinger – Sumner and Tyler Woody – Lexington.
The Adult Leadership Class is also in its eighth year and included Misty Bussinger – Gothenburg; Noah Dea – Gothenburg; Deanna Finke – Gothenburg; Roque Gonzalez– Lexington; Myndee Hagan – Lexington; Jennifer Norton – Lexington; Mandy Sand – Lexington; Tim Sladek – Cozad and Kaitlyn Woltemath – Lexington.