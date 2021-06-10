Dawson Area Development offers trainings for website design and E-Commerce development

LEXINGTON — Dawson Area Development is offering training classes in website design and e-commerce development through a CARES Act Business Resiliency Services Grant administered by West Central Nebraska Development District.

The website design and e-commerce development training is offered in three locations: Lexington, Gothenburg, and Cozad. It runs from June 14-July 19 in Lexington, June 15-July 20 in Gothenburg, and June 17-July 22 in Cozad. Participants get to select which town to take the training in, as each location will present the same material. All classes run from 6:30-8:30 pm. The training is $40 per person.

The website design and e-commerce development training will provide participants with an understanding of several new concepts. They will gain an understanding of domain management, web hosting, and experience a guided WordPress installation. They will gain knowledge of the current WordPress Content Management System (CMS) platform, how to use plugins, how to install themes, and different builder options. Participants will also gain an understanding of website security, site backup, managing backups and using current backups to restore websites. Finally, the training will offer better comprehension of adding or editing posts, pages, text and media with WordPress, as well as an understanding of e-commerce integration and managing a fully operational online shopping website.