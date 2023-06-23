COZAD — The Cozad Red pony team hosted the first round of the tournament against the Lexington 14U A team on Thursday, June 22 at Muny Park in Cozad.

Cozad took to the mound first and went three up and three down. Lexington also went three up and three down to end the first inning scoreless.

In the top of the second, Lexington struggled at bat and was sent to the dugout early. Cozad came out swinging away and scored four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Lexington had three hits in the top of the third inning but Cozad’s defense left them without a run scored. Cozad took a seven to zero lead after running in three scores in the bottom of the third.

At the top of the fourth, Lexington found their rhythm at the plate as they scored three runs. Cozad couldn’t be stopped while at bat and scored six runs in the bottom of the inning.

Cozad won 13 to three in four innings to advance to the next round.

At the plate for Cozad was Mathew Arndt with two at bats, one walk, one run scored and one hit. Julien Davis had two at bats, one run scored, one hit, one RBI and one walk. Kellen Shoemaker had three at bats, one hit and one RBI. Myles Ide had two at bats, one run scored, one walk and one RBI. Braedon Groteluschen had one at bat, three runs scored, one hit and two walks. Owen Ross had two at bats, three runs scored, two hits and one walk. Brayden Barber had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs. Ethan Atchison had three at bats, one run scored, two hits and three RBIs.

Pitching for Cozad was Ross with one strikeout, four walks, three runs allowed and two hits allowed. Groteluschen had one strikeout and two hits allowed.

Swinging for Lexington was Tyler Thorell with two at bats, one run scored and one hit. Miguel Rodriguez had one at bat, one hit and one walk. Toran Kjar had one at bat, one run scored and one walk. Kannon Seim had two at bats, one hit and one walk. Owen Bauer had one at bat, one walk and one RBI. Drexton Edeal had two at bats, one hit and one RBI. Callico Thomas had one at bat and one hit.

On the mound for Lexington was Bryant Truax with one strikeout, five walks, seven runs allowed and five hits allowed. Seim had two walks, six runs allowed and five hits allowed.

Cozad hits the road to face off against McCook Pinnacle Bank 14U on Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m.